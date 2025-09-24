A look at Europe’s Ryder Cup team for Bethpage Black showdown

Europe will attempt to defend their title and win in the United States for the first time since 2012 when the Ryder Cup takes place at Bethpage Black in New York from September 26-28.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the continental team.

Captain:

Luke Donald (England)

Luke Donald has celebrated Ryder Cup success five times as a player or captain (Mike Egerton/PA)

DOB: 07/12/1977

Playing caps: 4 (2004, 2006, 2010, 2012)

Record as player: Won 10 Lost 4 Halved 1

Previous match as captain: 2023

Returns for a second crack at captaincy after overseeing Europe’s success in Rome two years ago. Having also featured in the winning team in all four of his playing appearances, he was the ideal candidate as Europe seek a first away win since 2012.

Automatic qualifiers:

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

McIlroy is the heartbeat of the European team (Zac Goodwin/PA)

DOB: 04/05/1989

Caps: 7 (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021, 2023)

Record: Won 16 Lost 13 Halved 4

The undoubted linchpin of the European side, having cemented his status among the greats by completing the career grand slam earlier this year. His form understandably tailed off after his long-awaited Masters triumph in April, but he has rarely failed to spark in the Ryder Cup.

Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)

Robert MacIntyre during a practice round at the Bethpage Black Course (David Davies/PA)

DOB: 03/08/1996

Caps: 1 (2023)

Record: Won 2 Lost 0 Halved 1

The left-hander from Oban has come of age since his rookie appearance two years ago, having won twice on the PGA Tour and finished runner-up at the US Open. Now recognised as one the game’s leading players.

Ryder Cup 2025: automatic qualifiers for the European team (PA Graphics)

Tommy Fleetwood (England)

Fleetwood is a key member of Donald’s side (Mike Egerton/PA)

DOB: 19/01/1991

Caps: 3 (2018, 2021, 2023)

Record: Won 7 Lost 3 Halved 2

A senior member of the team and proven performer in the event after delivering in spades in Paris and Rome. Capped a fine year – and enhanced his reputation Stateside too – with his maiden PGA Tour victory at the recent Tour Championship.

Justin Rose (England)

English veteran Rose is heading to his seventh Ryder Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

DOB: 30/07/1980

Caps: 6 (2008, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2023)

Record: Won 14 Lost 9 Halved 3

Another vastly-experienced campaigner who proved his enduring quality with his second-place finish at the Masters earlier this year and recent FedEx St Jude Championship success. Has delivered some memorable moments in Ryder Cups down the years and rarely lets the team down.

Rasmus Hojgaard (Denmark)

Rasmus Hojgaard replaces his twin brother from Europe’s last Ryder Cup team (David Davies/PA)

DOB: 12/03/2001

Caps: 0

Record: N/A

The only rookie in the side and the only change from the team that triumphed in Rome two years ago, replacing his twin brother Nicolai. The Dane secured his spot with a strong finish to the season, nipping into the top six in the standings at the last qualifying event.

Tyrrell Hatton (England)

Hatton has qualified despite limited opportunities since switching to LIV Golf (Brian Lawless/PA)

DOB: 14/10/1991

Caps: 3 (2018, 2021, 2023)

Record: Won 5 Lost 4 Halved 2

Performed impressively to qualify automatically given that, as a LIV Golf player, he appeared in only a limited number of counting events. Finished tied fourth at the US Open this year, but his notorious short fuse is sure to be tested by the American fans.

Captain’s picks:

Shane Lowry (Republic of Ireland)

Shane Lowry during a practice round at the Bethpage Black Course (David Davies/PA)

DOB: 02/04/1987

Caps: 2 (2021, 2023)

Record: Won 2 Lost 3 Halved 1

Slipped out of the automatic places late on, but the 2019 Open champion’s place was never in doubt. Has had two runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour this year and is a big character in the team room.

Jon Rahm (Spain)

Spaniard Rahm topped the LIV Golf standings this year (Bradley Collyer/PA)

DOB: 10/11/1994

Caps: 3 (2018, 2021, 2023)

Record: Won 6 Lost 3 Halved 3

The inspirational Basque’s defection to LIV Golf drastically reduced his chances of qualifying automatically, but Donald was always likely to add him if possible. One of the team’s key strike weapons, he travels having topped the standings on the Saudi-backed circuit this year.

Ryder Cup 2025: captain’s picks for the European team (PA Graphics)

Sepp Straka (Austria)

Straka made his Ryder Cup debut in Rome (Mike Egerton/PA)

DOB: 01/05/1993

Caps: 1 (2023)

Record: Won 1 Lost 2 Halved 0

Two tournament victories in the US made a him a strong candidate for the team, although his blistering early season form has tailed off and he missed the cut in all three American majors. Formed a strong partnership with Lowry in Rome.

Viktor Hovland (Norway)

Viktor Hovland during a practice round at the Bethpage Black Course (David Davies/PA)

DOB: 18/09/1997

Caps: 2 (2021, 2023)

Record: Won 3 Lost 4 Halved 3

One of the key performers in Rome two years ago, the Norwegian has made a timely return to form in recent months after problems with his swing and an underwhelming start to the year. Finished third in the US Open and it will be interesting to see if he reprises his successful all-Scandinavian partnership with Ludvig Aberg.

Ludvig Aberg (Sweden)

DOB: 31/10/1999

Caps: 1 (2023)

Record: Won 2 Lost 2 Halved 0

Came from nowhere to claim a wildcard last time but fully justified his inclusion, not least as he and Hovland thrashed Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka nine and seven in foursomes. Less of an unknown quantity now and has been as high as fourth in the world rankings.

Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

Former US Open champion Fitzpatrick overcame a poor start to the year to earn selection (Peter Byrne/PA)

DOB: 01/09/1994

Caps: 3 (2016, 2021, 2023)

Record: Won 1 Lost 7 Halved 0

Endured a terrible start to the year, when he tumbled out of the world’s top 80, but fought back well over the summer to cement his place with a string of good results, including tied fourth at the Open. The 2022 US Open champion will be anxious to improve on his poor Ryder Cup record.