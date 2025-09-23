Scottie Scheffler: I get calls and messages from Donald Trump following a win

World number one Scottie Scheffler has revealed he receives calls and messages from United States president Donald Trump after he wins tournaments.

Golf-loving Trump will attend the first day of the Ryder Cup this week as the United States begin their bid to regain the trophy when they take on Europe at Bethpage Black in New York on Friday.

The president is due to visit the course during the first day of competitive action and Scheffler says the US team are honoured by his presence, amid a glowing endorsement of Trump.

Trump is a big golf fan and will be at the Ryder Cup on Friday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scheffler said: “The president is kind of funny. He loves the game of golf, he loves supporting golfers and I get a call or a text from him sometimes after wins.

“He just loves the game of golf and he’s one of those guys when you’re around him, he does such a good job of feeding confidence into everybody around him.

“That was one of the things I noticed a lot with the little bit of time I spent with him, is he treats everybody the same and treats people with the utmost respect.

“Whether you’re the person serving us lunch or the caddie on the golf course or the guy who’s the president of the club that we’re at, he treats everybody like they’re the greatest person in the world.

“I don’t think he has any plans to address us as a team, but I’m sure if things go well, we’ll hear from him this week.”

Trump’s visit to Bethpage Black comes amid a divided political landscape following the assassination of influencer Charlie Kirk a fortnight ago and the subsequent temporary cancellation of television host Jimmy Kimmell.

Scheffler described it as a “tough few weeks for our country”, but said that his team were all ready to rally for their country.

“I think our team as a whole, we’re very proud to be Americans. I think the flag means a lot to us,” he said.

PA Graphic

“Being here in New York I think is very special as well and to have the President here.

“It’s been a tough few weeks for our country with some of the stuff that’s been going on and to have our president here and for us to represent the United States of America – albeit being in a golf tournament – is extremely important for us.

“We’re excited to be on home soil with the home crowd and we’re ready to get this tournament started.”