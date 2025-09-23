Scottie Scheffler does not see himself as a difficult Ryder Cup team-mate

World number one Scottie Scheffler insists he does not have an aura like Tiger Woods which could intimidate his Ryder Cup team-mates.

Scheffler is the standout player in the United States team, having won five tournaments this year, including the PGA Championship and the Open.

It is a record that has put him clear of the field in a similar way to Woods during his pomp.

While Woods dominated on an individual level he could not bring that to the Ryder Cup, especially in the fourball and foursome formats where he had a poor record of nine wins, 19 losses and one halve.

But Scheffler says he does not fall into the same category of being a difficult team-mate.

Asked if he had an aura like Woods, he said: “Not really. I don’t have much to elaborate on that.

“I’d like to think that I’m not difficult to pair with people,” he said. “I’d like to think of myself as someone that’s a nice guy and easy to get along with.

“I’ve had different partners over the years and have had some success. I would definitely not put myself in that category.

“I think some of the difficulty you had with playing with Tiger…I mean, I don’t even know what it could be. It could just be the aura that was Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods struggled in the team formats of the Ryder Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

“There was some times there when he was doing nothing but winning golf tournaments and just beating the absolute c*** out of people time and time again.

“I couldn’t tell you what was difficult for those partners because I wasn’t there.

“For me, I’d like to think I’m an easy guy to pair with.

“I think on our team, I think we have 12 guys that are all equal. I don’t think one player is more important than another. I think that is something that is through our team room.”