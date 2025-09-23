Mikel Arteta hits back at accusation that his Arsenal approach is too cautious

A defiant Mikel Arteta has hit back at critics who have claimed his “handbrake tactics” are threatening to derail Arsenal’s bid to win the Premier League.

Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher both accused Arteta of selecting a cautious team following Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday.

Arsenal’s marque summer signing Eberechi Eze dropped to the bench, despite Martin Odegaard’s absence, with Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice and Mikel Merino forming a midfield three.

Addressing criticism that he approaches big matches with the handbrake on, Arteta said: “Surprised? In football? I don’t think I’m surprised by anything.

Eberechi Eze was only introduced at half-time against Man City (John Walton/PA)

“I don’t read it but if you tell me that this is the main one (narrative), I’m surprised, I would be extremely surprised with my knowledge and my know-how and how I analyse a football game.

“Because it was impossible for somebody to predict such a dominance from Arsenal throughout 96 minutes, because it never happened in 17 years of Pep (Guardiola) as a manager.

“So if the narrative goes somewhere else and we’re talking about dominance, how can you be dominant against such a team if you have, what was the word? Handbrake. Dominance and handbrake, they are two different words. But I accept everything. I will learn more to have a different vision.”

Arsenal trailed 1-0 at the interval with Eze brought on to replace Merino, while Bukayo Saka was also introduced at the break in place of the injured Noni Madueke.

Arteta confirmed on Tuesday that the England international faces a period on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Arteta continued: “I respect everybody’s opinion but when I saw everything and I watched it back and all the stats, I was surprised.

“I don’t think that one player makes that. When you see the behaviour of our team. We played Ebz on the right-hand side. Could he play 90 minutes? That’s a question I put for myself because none of you know the load that he can do.

“So it’s easy to say he could have played from the start. Maybe not. Because he already played two games from the start. And he’s never played as a right attacking midfielder. So that’s another one. A new element for him. But all good.”

Arsenal, five points behind runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool after just five matches, will face Port Vale in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Noni Madueke is set for a spell on the sidelines (John Walton/PA)

Madueke will be absent from Arteta’s travelling squad but 15-year-old Max Dowman could make his first start for Arsenal, while former Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to replace David Raya.

On Madueke, Arteta said: “He’s going to be out for a few weeks. We’re probably going to have to do a scan again next week.

“He felt something at the beginning of the match (against City). He tried to carry on and at half-time he was too sore.

“It doesn’t look too bad. He was gutted, obviously. It is very disappointing to see, he was in such a good state. He looked a real threat so it’s a big miss for us.”