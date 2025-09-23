Matt Beard remembered at Anfield ahead of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup clash

Anfield paid its respects to former Liverpool women’s team manager Matt Beard after his death at the weekend at the age of 47.

Liverpool and Southampton players wore black armbands and there was a minute’s silence ahead of their Carabao Cup tie as the words ‘Matt Beard 1978-2025’ were displayed on the advertising hoardings surrounding the pitch and on the stadium scoreboard.

Beard will also be remembered at Wednesday’s women’s League Cup game against Sunderland in St Helens.

Head coach Arne Slot said Beard was “respected and liked in equal measure”.

“He claimed back-to-back league title wins in his first stint as manager of our women’s team before delivering promotion following his return to the club a few years ago,” the Dutchman wrote in his programme notes.

“These achievements speak volumes, as do the tributes that have been paid to Matt since we first learned of his passing.

“It takes a very special individual to prompt the kind of outpouring of affection we have seen in the days since then.”

Captain Virgil van Dijk wrote Beard “will always have a special place in this club’s history and hearts”.

Women’s captain Grace Fisk, who also played under Beard at West Ham, said on the club’s website he was “different to any other manager I’ve worked under”.

“We saw how competitive he was on the sidelines, so loud, rowdy and shouting your ears off one minute but then joking with you about it 20 minutes later.

“It’s rare for a football manager to be so loved by so many players,” she added.

“He’s gone far too soon but what he achieved in his time and the mark that he’s left on the game is special. He’ll never ever be forgotten for what he’s done for everyone.”

Donations to a fundraising page set up to help Beard’s wife Debbie and children Harry and Ellie with funeral and living costs – which had an initial target of £5,000 – currently stand at over £37,000.