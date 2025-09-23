Lamar Jackson sacked seven times as Detroit Lions eclipse Baltimore Ravens 38-30

The Detroit Lions’ defence tortured Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson en route to claiming a 38-30 win over the Ravens.

Jackson was sacked seven times as the Lions clinched their second win of the season in a back-and-forth affair.

Both sides were inseparable throughout the first three quarters, routinely trading touchdowns until Jahmyr Gibbs found the end zone on a four-yard run to put the Lions up 28-21 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Baltimore only managed a field goal in response, with Detroit kicker Jake Bates later converting on a 45-yard field goal attempt to restore a seven-point advantage for the Lions.

Jackson managed to find the end zone three times despite enduring a mountain of defensive pressure (Nick Wass/AP)

David Montgomery then all-but-sealed Detroit’s win with a 31-yard rushing touchdown in the final two minutes.

Jackson found Mark Andrews in the end zone with 29 seconds left to keep a faint hope alive for Baltimore, but a missed two-point conversion ultimately sealed the Ravens’ fate.

Gibbs and Montgomery both claimed two rushing touchdowns to help get Detroit over the line, while quarterback Jared Goff posted a touchdown and 202 yards through the air.

Jackson, meanwhile, still managed to find the end zone three times despite enduring a mountain of defensive pressure.