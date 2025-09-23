Shropshire Star
Lamar Jackson sacked seven times as Detroit Lions eclipse Baltimore Ravens 38-30

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery both claimed two rushing touchdowns to help get Detroit over the line.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is brought down by Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske, right, and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, bottom, during the second half of an NFL football game (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

The Detroit Lions’ defence tortured Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson en route to claiming a 38-30 win over the Ravens.

Jackson was sacked seven times as the Lions clinched their second win of the season in a back-and-forth affair.

Both sides were inseparable throughout the first three quarters, routinely trading touchdowns until Jahmyr Gibbs found the end zone on a four-yard run to put the Lions up 28-21 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Baltimore only managed a field goal in response, with Detroit kicker Jake Bates later converting on a 45-yard field goal attempt to restore a seven-point advantage for the Lions.

Jackson managed to find the end zone three times despite enduring a mountain of defensive pressure (Nick Wass/AP)

David Montgomery then all-but-sealed Detroit’s win with a 31-yard rushing touchdown in the final two minutes.

Jackson found Mark Andrews in the end zone with 29 seconds left to keep a faint hope alive for Baltimore, but a missed two-point conversion ultimately sealed the Ravens’ fate.

Gibbs and Montgomery both claimed two rushing touchdowns to help get Detroit over the line, while quarterback Jared Goff posted a touchdown and 202 yards through the air.

Jackson, meanwhile, still managed to find the end zone three times despite enduring a mountain of defensive pressure.

