Cardiff claim Burnley scalp to advance to EFL Cup fourth round

Cardiff reached the fourth round of the Carabao Cup for the first time since their march towards the final 13 years ago by stunning Premier League Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor.

Goals from Joel Colwill and Callum Robinson handed the third-tier side a deserved win, although they were forced to ensure a nervous finale following Zian Flemming’s brilliant strike.

Having elected to change his entire starting XI for the second tie in a row, Burnley boss Scott Parker cannot have been surprised to see his team make a fractious start to a contest being staged in an almost eerie atmosphere.

The smattering of City fans in the stand behind Max Weiss’ goal did their best to turn up the decibels, with Robinson sending an early shot just wide of the German’s left-hand post.

Their counterparts from Lancashire followed suit soon after when Lesley Ogochukwu powered his way through midfield before testing Nathan Trott’s handling.

But, for the most part during the opening exchanges, City were the slicker and more cohesive of the two outfits.

Gradually, however, Burnley’s superiority began to shine through and only a brilliant block by Calum Chambers prevented Flemming from claiming the breakthrough after controlling Lucas Pires’ cut-back.

Moments later, he nearly sent Armando Broja darting clean through but some crossed lines of communication brought a promising move to a halt.

City punished that mistake in the 30th minute when Joel Colwill fired them in front.

Isaak Davies’ corner was only half-cleared, which allowed Perry Ng to help the ball back into the area. Will Fish nodded it into Chambers’ path, with the visiting captain duly squaring for his colleague who converted from close range.

Robinson deservedly doubled City’s advantage five minutes later. On this occasion, Rubin Colwill was the provider, sending the ball across the box for the former Sheffield United and West Brom attacker to convert.

After offering little during the first period – a wasted opportunity for Broja apart – Parker will have urged his charges to up their game before the beginning of the second.

They did, enjoying more possession and field position, but City’s organisation and desire ensured they remained at arms length for the most part until an error from Trott handed Burnley a route back in.

The goalkeeper’s misplaced pass fell kindly for Marcus Edwards, whose pass found Flemming and allowed the Dutchman to curl home a sumptuous 56th-minute effort from outside the box but Cardiff held on.