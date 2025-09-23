Barry Hearn: Life after career in the spotlight should be tackled by all sports

Barry Hearn believes life after a career in the spotlight is an issue all sports need to tackle – a concern highlighted by the sudden death of Ricky Hatton earlier this month.

Matchroom Sport president Hearn has been a key figure in numerous sports since the 1970s and on Monday was recognised for his work with the Freedom of the City of London in a ceremony at Guildhall.

On September 14, the boxing fraternity were shocked by the death of Hatton at the age of 46. Hatton’s family insisted the former world champion was “in a good place”, but the popular ‘Hitman’ had previously been candid about his mental health struggles and past suicide attempts.

Boxing promoter Barry Hearn (right) has been a key figure in numerous sports since the 1970s (James Manning/PA)

It has sparked debate over whether enough is done to help sporting stars after retirement and Hearn told the PA news agency: “I think, to be fair, on the mental health side it’s not just boxing.

“It compares with athletics, with football and it’s a sporting problem. How do you cope when there is no longer the roar of the crowd or the smell of the greasepaint and you’re just on your own after living a life in the spotlight.

“It’s an issue that all sports, government-led, should be looking after but I am not sure how far they can go.

“It is up to all of us to help in our own small way where we can, but its a bigger problem than just boxing. This is throughout the world of professional sport where you find at quite an early age that your career is over and the question comes, what’s next?

“Maybe we should look at what is next a bit more to give them some reason to continue.”

Hearn’s son Eddie last week paid an emotional tribute to Mancunian Hatton, who was set to be given the Freedom of the City of London before his death.

“Obviously Ricky Hatton and his family and friends are in our thoughts all the time because Ricky was a very special guy,” Matchroom Sport founder Hearn added.

“It does make us all aware of not just the dangers in the ring, but the dangers outside of the ring.

“Mental health has never been my strong point, but I’ve seen how it can affects people’s lives and I am devastated Ricky has gone so early, as is the rest of the boxing fraternity.

“We can just remember him with his humour, his personality, his skill set and as a very special man that was taken far too early.”

Hearn received an OBE in 2021 for his services to sport and during the past five decades has owned League One club Leyton Orient, promoted fights for Lennox Lewis and Chris Eubank Sr and taken darts and snooker to new global levels.

After his ceremony at Guildhall alongside former boxer Michael Watson on Monday, Hearn, 77, reflected: “I am a London boy so there isn’t a higher accolade than this from the City of London.

“I suppose where I was growing up was on the outskirts but, London is the capital of this great country and to receive an honour here, at the Guildhall, as freedom of the city, it is beyond my imagination from where I came from.

“From where we started working and to what we built, it is a reflection of our success and something we take very seriously.”