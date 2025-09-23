Antony backed to be at ‘contagious’ best as Real Betis host Nottingham Forest

Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso hopes former Manchester United winger Antony will be at his “contagious” best in Wednesday’s Europa League opener against Nottingham Forest.

The Reds are back in continental competition for the first time since the 1995/96 season and start with a mouthwatering trip to cavernous La Cartuja, Betis’ temporary home whilst their ground is redeveloped.

Forest are among the favourites to win the Europa League along with hosts Betis, who lost the Conference League final to Chelsea last season, having made a memorable run to their first European showpiece.

Antony played a starring role during a wildly-successful loan spell from United, who finally sold the Brazil international to Los Verdiblancos on deadline day after protracted negotiations.

Betis’ former Tottenham midfielder Lo Celso said: “The comeback from Antony is very important for the club, as well as for Antony.

“It’s not been an easy summer for him because we do know how English clubs behave in these situations. They won’t let you train, things get difficult.

“His last game was played in May and he came to the team with a lot of energy. We saw him playing fantastically against Real Sociedad and in the previous encounter as well.

Antony played for Real Betis in the Conference League final (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

“Every time he touches the ball there’s this danger feeling coming so it’s great. It’s very contagious as well. It’s good and he’s a great addition to the team.”

Antony was part of United’s five-man ‘bomb squad’, having fallen well short of expectations since joining from Ajax in 2022 for an initial 95million euros (£82.1m) plus a potential 5m euros (£4.3m) in add-ons.

But the Brazil international is revered by all connected to Betis, who agreed a deal worth up to 25m euros (£21.6m) to bring him back.

Head coach Manuel Pellegrini says “it’s not been cheap to get Antony” from United, who also hold a 50 per cent sell-on clause in a player that looks at home in Seville.

Manuel Pellegrini has been in charge at Real Betis since 2020 (Adam Davy/PA)

“On a personal level, I don’t have any doubts on him,” the former Manchester City boss said after Antony’s first two appearances since returning.

“I do know that he spent some months without training and obviously he needs a bit of time to get back to it.

“But he has a very good performance, he is very aware of his situation, his position and we are pretty happy with his performance honestly.”

Pellegrini confirmed Hector Bellerin, Diego Llorente, Nelson Deossa and Marc Bartra will miss Wednesday’s game against Forest, who are searching for their first win under Ange Postecoglou.

Giovani Lo Celso played for Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Australian replaced much-loved Nuno Espirito Santo earlier this month having won the Europa League in May with Tottenham, where Lo Celso played under him during the 2023/24 season.

“Obviously he is a great coach,” the Argentina international said. “He is a coach that likes the best kind of football.

“He is very intense, they look for speed, he likes to transition very fast on the pitch and obviously we’re going to try to be superior.”