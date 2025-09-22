Michael Watson ‘overwhelmed’ after receiving Freedom of the City of London

Michael Watson said it was a privilege to receive the Freedom of the City of London on Monday after a “dark journey” that left him thankful to be alive.

The former British boxer was at the Guildhall to accept the honour 34 years on from his near-fatal world title fight with Chris Eubank Sr.

Watson spent 40 days in a coma in 1991 and had multiple brain operations before he embarked on a remarkable journey to learn how to walk and talk again. Yet in 2017 he was the victim of a traumatic carjacking incident and he reflected on the road to this latest accolade.

Michael Watson was left in a coma after a 1991 fight with Chris Eubank Sr (Victoria Jones/PA)

Watson, who was made an MBE in 2003, told the PA news agency: “It’s been 34 years since I had my world title fight with Chris Eubank and it’s an honour for me to receive such an award.

“It’s been a very dark journey and I am very overwhelmed I am alive to receive this award. I am very privileged and very happy.

“To see where I am coming from, I have had seven brain operations and I shouldn’t be living. I shouldn’t be alive.

“The doctors are saying I should be bed-bound. It is a miracle I am still alive up to this day. I have been on a very dark journey, I was car-jacked and I thank God that I am alive.

“It is a privilege to be playing the role I am now and inspiring people. Everywhere I go I am inspiring the next generation. I love to be who I am, the people’s champion.

“I am here to help disabled, people that have mental health problems in life, I am just here to inspire everybody in life. It is an honour and privilege to play the role I am playing.”