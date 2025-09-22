Megan Jones nominated for World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year award

England centre Megan Jones has been nominated for the World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year award.

The 28-year-old has started 11 of the Red Roses’ 12 matches in 2025 and been a standout performer in the team’s run to Saturday’s World Cup final against Canada.

Canada’s Sophie de Goede and New Zealand’s Jorja Miller join Jones on the shortlist for the honour, which was won by England full-back Ellie Kildunne for 2024.

Black Ferns flanker Miller is also in contention for breakthrough player of the year, alongside international team-mate Braxton Sorensen-McGee and Fiji’s Josifini Neihamu.

Winners, in addition to the coach of the year, will be crowned during the World Cup final trophy presentation ceremony at a sold-out Allianz Stadium Twickenham.

Speaking of this weekend’s match, Jones said: “This World Cup has meant more than just rugby: it’s about visibility, identity, and showing up fully — on and off the pitch.

“We’ve had to fight for every second of game time in this tournament. We’ve earned the right to be here — not just as a team, but as individuals who bring everything we are into this squad.

“To run out at Allianz Stadium, knowing the stories we all carry, the communities we represent, and the history we’re creating — that’s massive. That’s what makes this final week so powerful.”