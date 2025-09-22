England boss Sarina Wiegman named women’s coach of year at Ballon d’Or awards

England manager Sarina Wiegman has won the Johan Cruyff trophy at the Ballon d’Or awards for the best women’s coach of last season.

Wiegman has been rewarded for steering the Lionesses to Euro 2025 glory in Switzerland during the summer – the first time a senior England team has lifted a major trophy abroad.

“What an honour to get this award after an insane summer,” Wiegman said at the ceremony in Paris.

“I would like to thank the players, the staff, the FA and my family for the hard work, trust and unconditional support I got from them. Without you I would not be standing here.

“The women’s game has grown so far, we have broken records. I would also like to thank Switzerland for organising the Euros because it was absolutely insane.

“This is not just a personal honour. I see it as a recognition of the women’s game and of our journey because we have come so far.”

England’s Hannah Hampton was crowned the best women’s goalkeeper in the world, winning the Yashin Trophy following her exploits in the Euros and for Chelsea during their treble-winning season.

“I don’t think this award is an achievement for me, it’s an achievement for women’s goalkeeping,” she said.

“I stand on the shoulders of so many great goalkeepers of the past. Sitting alongside my fellow nominees, it’s an honour to be part of such an incredible group.”