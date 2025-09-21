Women’s Rugby World Cup: Ellie Kildunne shrugs off England’s record in finals

Ellie Kildunne insists previous World Cup finals are irrelevant as England prepare for their moment of truth against Canada at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Kildunne has cleared herself to take part in the showpiece at a sold-out Twickenham after her two exhilarating tries in the 35-17 last-four victory over France came at the cost of a bruised knee and cramp.

It will be England’s seventh consecutive World Cup final yet they have won just one of those matches, also against Canada in 2014.

Three years ago they were edged 34-31 by New Zealand in heartbreaking circumstances and Kildunne, a starter at Auckland’s Eden Park that day, refuses to look backwards.

“It’s a different tournament, we’re a different team and we’re up against a different opposition,” said the 26-year-old, who was named player of the match against France.

“It’s a World Cup final and you don’t prepare for a World Cup final in the last week – you prepare over the last three years. There is nothing more we can do to be prepared.

“Everyone wants to be in that spot and now we are there. Everything that we’ve done and everything that we have learned has led to this point.

Kildunne shone in England’s semi-final win (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“We’ve just got to back ourselves, trust the process that we’ve been on and trust that when that whistle goes, whatever is going to happen is going to happen.

“The environment is incredible, we back each other and there is a bond in the team like no environment or team I’ve ever been a part of. There is no-one else I’d rather take the pitch with than this England team.

“The final is number one vs number two in the world and will be a good watch for anyone who wants to get into rugby for the first time or if you are a seasoned watcher.”

Kildunne glided around and through the French defence in each half to score two thrilling tries as England survived a semi-final scare thanks to the finishing instincts of their full-back and their resilience without the ball.

On both occasions Kildunne was telling herself “I better get over the line!”, with her best explanation for her ability to slice open opponents being a desire to avoid being hit.

Kildunne celebrates victory over France in style (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“There is no secret. I’m part of a very, very good team and it’s people who put me in gaps. If the gap is not there, I’ll put someone else into it,” she said.

“There’s no secret in being in a good team. Also, I don’t like being tackled. So I run away from people.

“Anyone in the team could have got player of the match. I don’t think I necessarily deserved it, I just finished something that the rest of the team made.

“The forwards were outstanding and then you look at Meg Jones and the turnovers she was making.

“That’s what we do as a back three – we finish what the rest of the girls start. It’s incredible when the crowd light up, but it is a full team effort.”