Wilson Isidor earns 10-man Sunderland a point against Aston Villa

Aston Villa are still on the hunt for their first Premier League win of the season after being held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

After a quiet opening 30 minutes with few clear-cut chances for either side, the Black Cats had Reinildo Mandava sent off for kicking out at Matty Cash.

Although Sunderland put in a resilient showing after the break, Villa eventually capitalised on their extra man in the 67th minute when Cash scored their first league goal of the season with a stunning strike from distance.

However, their lead was short-lived as Wilson Isidor equalised eight minutes later to ensure Villa remain winless after five league games.

Sunderland made two changes from their draw with Crystal Palace as Enzo Le Fee lined up alongside 18-year-old Chris Rigg, while Villa also made two changes from their league game against Everton with Evann Guessand and Boubacar Kamara coming in.

The Black Cats enjoyed a bright start and came close to opening the scoring when Isidor headed Chemsdine Talbi’s cross over the bar.

Rigg then threaded a neat ball into Isidor, but his strike was blocked by Ezri Konsa’s slide and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was forced to hold Omar Alderete’s looping header from a long throw-in as the hosts grew in confidence.

However, the afternoon took a twist when Reinildo was shown a straight red card in the 34th minute for lashing out at Cash following a challenge on the touchline.

Sunderland quickly looked to reinforce defensively, with Rigg’s first Premier League start cut short as he was replaced by defender Dan Ballard.

Villa went close moments later when Emiliano Buendia had a shot blocked from a tight angle and Guessand saw a tame effort held by Robin Roefs just before half-time.

In the early stages of the second half, Tyrone Mings was forced to make a late intervention to stop Isidor latching onto a through-ball and Sunderland piled on the pressure, with Alderete’s powerful header smashing against the crossbar shortly afterwards.

Unai Emery brought on Harvey Elliott and Ian Maatsen in an effort to spark their attack and Elliott had a shot deflected, but the Black Cats continued to threaten as Isidor flicked an effort over the bar from a corner.

Villa eventually found a breakthrough in the 67th minute when a short corner reached Cash and the full-back hit a venomous strike from 25 yards.

They had another great chance minutes later through substitute Donyell Malen, who pounced on a loose ball through the middle but was stopped following some solid defensive work.

Sunderland continued to push and struck in the 75th minute when captain Granit Xhaka nodded the ball into the path of Isidor on the left and he slotted a cool finish past Martinez to level.

Villa searched for a winner, with Elliott smashing an effort just wide before Cash tried his luck from distance again, but Sunderland navigated a nervy additional five minutes to earn a draw.