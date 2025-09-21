Thomas Frank wants more consistency after ‘most complete performance’

Head coach Thomas Frank wants Tottenham to strive for consistency following the “most complete performance” of his short tenure.

Spurs have taken 10 points from five Premier League fixtures since Frank replaced Ange Postecoglou in the summer after overturning a two-goal deficit to salvage a 2-2 draw at Brighton.

Last month’s 1-0 home loss to Bournemouth is the only significant blemish on the Dane’s record.

Despite requiring an 82nd-minute own goal from Seagulls defender Jan Paul van Hecke to avoid defeat at the Amex Stadium, Frank feels Saturday’s display is the new benchmark for his side.

“This was our most complete performance so far,” he said. “I know we conceded two goals, but there were so many positives in the game.

“The high press was very aggressive and we were winning the ball back more or less all the time. We created so many good opportunities.

“Right now, I think it’s about that consistency. We played five Premier League games, we had four good performances and one bad.

“So can we just get all bad performances out (of our system) and consistently produce good performances?

“Then on a day where there’s a mistake and you need to come back, you still get a point or maybe you turn it around and win.”

Tottenham’s second-half pressure was rewarded by Van Hecke’s mistake after Richarlison halved the deficit following goals from Brighton duo Yankuba Minteh and Yasin Ayari.

The introduction of substitute Xavi Simons, who dropped to the bench as part of three changes to the team which began Tuesday’s 1-0 Champions League win over Villarreal, gave Spurs much-needed attacking threat, while fellow summer signing Mohammed Kudus was involved in both goals and also impressed.

Xavi Simons made an impact off the bench for Tottenham (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“His work ethic has been really good and his hold-up play when it goes into him, it just sticks,” Frank said of former West Ham forward Kudus.

“You can’t really get it off him, he just keeps it and doesn’t lose 50-50 balls.

“His one-on-one ability is crazy. He’s so strong and so explosive. He just dominated that right-hand side.”

Brighton have five points from their five games and remain unbeaten at home following an opening-weekend draw with Fulham and victory over Manchester City.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler remained positive despite throwing away a two-goal lead (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler believes his team, who lost away to Everton and Bournemouth, are making progress.

“Overall it was an unlucky draw for us,” he said.

“After we conceded the second goal, I thought we showed a great reaction. We had a lot of energy on the pitch, we were trying to go for the win, we created chances.

“Overall of course it doesn’t feel great (blowing a two-goal lead) but I saw a lot of positives. (We made) good small steps in the right direction and we have to keep on pushing.”