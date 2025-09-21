PA Sport Trivia (22/9/25)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Tony Drago (snooker) – Maltese former top-10 player, born 1965.

Rickard Rydell (motor sport) – former British Touring Car champion, born 1967.

Emmanuel Petit (soccer) – former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder and World Cup winner with France in 1998, born 1970.

Paul Sculthorpe (rugby league) – former Great Britain and St Helens loose forward, born 1977.

Harry Kewell (soccer) – former Leeds, Liverpool and Australia forward, born 1978.

Ed Joyce (cricket) – former Ireland batter, who has also played for England, born 1978.

Thiago Silva (soccer) – Brazil and former Chelsea defender, now at Fluminese, born 1984.

Faris Haroun (soccer) – former Middlesbrough and Belgium midfielder, born 1985.

Sabine Lisicki (tennis) – Germany’s 2013 Wimbledon finalist, born 1989.

Philip Hindes (Cycling) – Member of Great Britain’s gold medal winning team sprint squad at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, born 1992.

Jamie Stead (Paralympics) – Part of the Great Britain wheelchair rugby team which won gold at the 2020 Paralympic Games, born 1993.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1927: The world heavyweight title fight which became known as the ‘Battle of the Long Count’ took place. In the seventh round Jack Dempsey knocked down Gene Tunney and stood over his opponent, but referee Dave Barry refused to start the count until Dempsey had retreated to a neutral corner. Tunney was on the canvas for 15 seconds before he got back to his feet and went on to win the title.

1995: The 45-year-old former British, Commonwealth and European heavyweight champion Joe Bugner made a winning comeback to boxing after an eight-year absence, capturing the Australian heavyweight title with a 12-round unanimous points decision over Vince Cervi.

1996: The United States lifted the Solheim Cup after crushing Europe 10-2 in the final-day singles to win 17-11 at St Pierre, Chepstow.

2000: Steve Redgrave, at the age of 38, won a fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Alongside Matthew Pinsent, Tim Foster and James Cracknell he led Great Britain’s coxless four crew to victory at the Sydney Olympics.

2003: Former Italy, Juventus and Middlesbrough striker Fabrizio Ravanelli signed a two-year contract with Scottish Premier League side Dundee.

2005: Jonathan Woodgate scored an own goal and was sent off on his Real Madrid debut.

2010: England defeated Pakistan by 121 runs in the fifth one-day international in Southampton to win the NatWest Series 3-2.

2016: The then 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster posthumously received the Freedom of the City of Liverpool.

2018: Anthony Joshua defended his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles with a seventh-round stoppage of Alexander Povetkin at Wembley.

2019: England beat Tonga 35-3 in their opening World Cup Pool C match in Sapporo and Ireland defeated Scotland 27-3 in Yokohama.

2021: Standing areas were set to be offered at selected Premier League and Championship grounds from January 1, ending a blanket ban on standing in the top two tiers of English football which had lasted for more than 25 years.

2022: Surrey sealed the LV= Insurance County Championship title after beating Yorkshire by 10 wickets.

2024: McLaren driver Lando Norris won the Singapore Grand Prix.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV LISTINGS

Today (Monday, September 22)

SOCCER: Championship, Millwall v Watford – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1930; Serie A, Napoli v Pisa – TNT Sports 1 1930.

SNOOKER: British Open – ITV4 1245 and 1845.

GRIDIRON: NFL, Baltimore Ravens v Detroit Lions – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL 0100 (Tues).

Tomorrow (Tuesday, September 23)

SOCCER: Carabao Cup, Liverpool v Southampton – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1900, ITV 1930.

SNOOKER: British Open – ITV4 1245 and 1845.

TENNIS: ATP and WTA coverage – Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports Main Event 0300 (Wed).

CRICKET: Asia Cup, Super Fours match, Pakistan v Sri Lanka – TNT Sports 2 1515, TNT Sports 1 1600.

PA SPORT TRIVIA

1. Lewis Hamilton was born in which English town?

2. In Super League, who won the League Leaders shield in 2025?

3. Jocelyn Precheur is the head coach of which WSL team?

4. Who is the current world number one in snooker?

5. How many times has Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or?

6. England spin bowler Sophie Ecclestone plays her domestic cricket for which county?

7. David Haye famously beat which seven-foot boxer in 2009?

8. The 2025 Ryder Cup will take place in which American city?

9. Emma Raducanu was born in which country?

10. Who won cricket’s Metro Bank One-Day Cup?

Answers: 1. Stevenage; 2. Hull KR; 3. London City Lionesses; 4. Judd Trump; 5. Five; 6. Lancashire; 7. Nikolai Valuev; 8. New York; 9. Canada; 10. Worcestershire.