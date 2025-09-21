NFL round-up: Philadelphia Eagles beat Los Angeles Rams after last-play drama

Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a remarkable victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a last-play thriller in the NFL.

The Eagles looked set to suffer a first loss of the season but Joshua Karty’s potential game-winning field goal attempt for the Rams was blocked by Jordan Davis, who returned it for a touchdown.

Jalen Hurts threw for three touchdowns and ran for one more as Philadelphia fought back from 26-7 down to claim a 33-26 success.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws (Matt Rourke/AP)

The most surprising result of the early matches saw the struggling Cleveland Browns stage a stunning comeback to beat the Green Bay Packers 13-10.

The Browns trailed 10-0 with less than four minutes left but engineered a late salvo capped by Andre Szmyt kicking a 55-yard field goal.

Shelby Harris had blocked a field goal attempt from Packers kicker Brandon McManus with 27 seconds left and Joe Flacco set up the winning score.

A thriller saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recover for a 29-27 victory over the New York Jets.

The Buccaneers looked set for a comfortable win leading 23-6 heading into the final quarter but Will McDonald blocked a field goal attempt from Chase McLaughlin and returned it for a touchdown as the Jets took a one-point advantage.

Cleveland Browns’ Andre Szmyt, left, celebrates his game-winning field goal (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

However, McLaughlin had the final say with a 36-yard field goal, leaving the Jets still winless.

Aaron Rodgers moved fourth on the all-time list for touchdown passes with his 509th in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 21-14 win against the New England Patriots.

The Carolina Panthers claimed their first victory in style with a 30-0 win against the Atlanta Falcons while the Washington Commanders were also dominant, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24.

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers starred for the Minnesota Vikings with two defensive touchdowns in their runaway 48-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans are both still looking for their first wins after respectively going down 17-10 to the Jacksonville Jaguars and 41-20 to the Indianapolis Colts.