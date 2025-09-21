Jarrod Bowen says no excuse for West Ham form threatening Graham Potter’s future

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen insists the players are to blame for the performances which have left Graham Potter facing the threat of the sack.

The Hammers slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday, their third consecutive home loss to a London rival.

Potter, appointed head coach in January, looked resigned to his fate in the aftermath of his 14th defeat in 25 matches in charge.

It appears to be a case of when, rather than if, owner David Sullivan bring’s the 50-year-old’s reign to an end with Nuno Espirito Santo, Gary O’Neil and former boss Slaven Bilic reportedly in the frame to replace him.

West Ham manager Graham Potter pictured during the 2-1 home defeat against Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA).

Bowen, the one West Ham player to emerge with any credit so far this season, scored their equaliser after Jean-Philippe Mateta put Palace in front, but Tyrick Mitchell volleyed the winner for the visitors.

The forward said: “Ultimately, as players, we’re the ones going out there on the pitch week in, week out, and we can’t have any excuses.

“We can have all the tactics in the world, but when we go out there, it’s our time, and it’s down to our decision making. That includes everyone in the squad.”

Palace remain unbeaten this season and boss Oliver Glasner has now won more matches at the London Stadium – three – than Potter’s two.

However, they lost midfielder Yeremy Pino to a knee injury which will require a scan.

“He had pain in his knee. We don’t know exactly what it is,” said Glasner.

“We will assess him and I think we will have a scan. Hopefully it’s not too serious, but he couldn’t continue playing.”