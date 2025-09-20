Harry Kane scores a treble as Bayern Munich maintain perfect start to Bundesliga

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich claimed a 4-1 victory at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

The England skipper opened the scoring in the 44th minute and soon doubled Bayern’s lead with a penalty moments after the break.

He then added a third from the spot with 13 minutes left on the clock before Hoffenheim’s Vladimir Coufal scored a deflected free-kick, but Serge Gnabry restored Bayern’s three-goal advantage deep into stoppage time.

Kane’s hat-trick takes his tally to 13 from seven games in all competitions and keeps Bayern top of the standings.

Elsewhere, Freiburg beat Werder Bremen 3-0, while 10-man Mainz claimed a 4-1 win over Augsburg.

Kaishu Sano and Dominik Kohr opened the scoring before the latter was dismissed and although they were reduced to 10 men, Mainz went on to extend their lead with goals from Paul Nebel and Armindo Sieb, with Samuel Essende’s goal a consolation for Augsburg.

Hamburg earned their first top-flight since being promoted as they beat bottom-of-the-table Heidenheim 2-1.

Jude Bellingham made his first appearance for Real Madrid this season as they beat Espanyol 2-0 at the Bernabeu.

The England midfielder has been sidelined since the Club World Cup following shoulder surgery and came on in place of Kylian Mbappe in the 89th minute.

Mbappe helped Real extend their perfect start in LaLiga to five games by scoring his fifth goal of the season after Eder Militao sent the hosts ahead in the first half.

Levante earned their first win of the season with a 4-0 victory over nine-man Girona.

Axel Witsel was shown a second yellow card on the half-hour mark and Etta Eyong soon capitalised with a goal before the break.

A miserable afternoon worsened for Girona when Vitor Reis was dismissed, allowing the visitors to storm ahead as Carlos Alvarez, Ivan Romero and Goduine Koyalipou all scored.