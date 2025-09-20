Former Liverpool women’s team manager Matt Beard dies aged 47

Former Liverpool women’s team manager Matt Beard has died aged 47, the club have announced.

Beard had two spells as manager of the Reds and most recently left the Women’s Super League club in February this year.

A statement on the Liverpool website said: “Liverpool is deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of former LFC Women manager Matt Beard.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Matt’s family and friends at this devastating time.

“Matt was not only an extremely committed and successful manager, he was also a person of real integrity and warmth, who will always be remembered with genuine fondness by everyone he worked with at the club.”