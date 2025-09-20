Ellie Kildunne shines as England reach World Cup final with victory over France

Ellie Kildunne produced two stunning finishes as England survived a scare to set up a World Cup final against Canada by overcoming France 35-17 at Ashton Gate.

World player of the year Kildunne celebrated her return to the side after missing the quarter-finals through concussion by running in the opening try before conjuring the 70th-minute score that confirmed the Red Roses’ place in the main event at Allianz Stadium next Saturday.

A 7-5 interval lead for England failed to tell the story of a first half dominated by France, who should have finished two more opportunities and will feel aggrieved that Kildunne’s initial touchdown was not examined for a possible knock-on by Mo Hunt.

It was a magnificent against-the-odds performance from Les Bleues, who had lost almost a third of their first choice starting XV to injury and suspension, yet threatened a mighty upset to rival Canada’s defeat of New Zealand the night before.

But they came up against a physical England defence that soaked up vast amounts of pressure and were as responsible for a 32nd successive Test victory as the individual fireworks from player of the match Kildunne.

England were reinforced by the availability of their dynamic full-back and Hannah Botterman after they had sat out the last-eight victory over Scotland, and both were influential figures.

Kildunne’s impact on the game was almost instant as she followed an early run with a dynamic fifth-minute finish after extra numbers on a short blindside had been exploited with Botterman instrumental in the try.

Ellie Kildunne scored an early try for England (Ben Whitley/PA)

But the score was deceptive because for the next 20 minutes France hammered away at the home defence, primarily through their forwards but also in wider channels where they regularly made inroads.

Handling had been made treacherous by the wet conditions and several players struggled to keep their footing, but that did not stop England ill-advisedly trying to run the ball out of their own 22.

Kildunne was a constant danger but the theme of the half continued to be France crashing into the white wall and their patience was finally rewarded in the 24th minute when Nassira Konde touched down.

England made two brief visits to the 22, on one occasion turning down a shot at goal, but their play lacked accuracy and Les Bleues soon renewed their assault, only missing out on a try when Marine Menager took the wrong passing option.

Amy Cokayne was also among the tries for the host nation (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Somehow the Red Roses remained ahead and they emerged with far greater purpose for the second half with a powerful 20-metre maul sweeping them over.

It was not the turning point they were seeking, however, as France hit back, with their pack finally wearing down the home defence before they spun the ball left for Kelly Arbey to cross.

England then produced their most cohesive attack of the game with forwards and backs connecting effectively, and over went Abbie Ward to put them in the driving seat.

Kildunne killed the game off by sprinting across field and over the whitewash following Zoe Harrison’s kick downfield and while Konde quickly replied for France, Meg Jones had the final say.