Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha back in Man Utd squad to take on Chelsea

Under-fire Ruben Amorim says Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount are back for Manchester United’s crunch clash against Chelsea.

The Red Devils have stumbled out of the blocks this season, with an embarrassing Carabao Cup exit to Grimsby compounded by a poor return of four points from their first four Premier League games.

United put in an alarming display in last Sunday’s meek 3-0 derby loss at Manchester City, which Cunha missed after pulling up in the first half against Burnley before the international break.

Ruben Amorim’s side have struggled at the start of this season (Nick Potts/PA)

Mount also missed the Etihad Stadium trip having been withdrawn at half-time against the Clarets but the pair are back for Saturday evening’s game against Mount’s former club.

United boss Amorim said: “(Diogo) Dalot is out. Mason is in the squad and Cunha is in the squad. Licha (Lisandro Martinez) is still out.

“(Tyrell Malacia) is returning to the contact with team-mates and the ball in the Under-21s and then we will see.”