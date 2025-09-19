Luke Littler finally passes driving theory test after several failed attempts

Luke Littler has warmed up for this weekend’s Hungarian Darts Trophy by finally passing his driving theory test.

The 18-year-old has driven darts to a new level following his emergence on to the world scene 18 months ago, but he had struggled to master the Highway Code after at least five failed visits to the exam room.

Littler revealed on Wednesday that a recent attempt was “a bad one” but he had better news on Friday after posting a picture of his successful result on Instagram.

But it was a close call for the world champion, who only just got the required pass mark of 43 out of 50 on the multiple choice questions while breezing through the hazard perception part of the exam with 63 out of 75.

He is now ready for his practical exam, with the teenager, who has won well over £1.5million in prize money with many much more lucrative sponsorship deals, admitting he has a car ready and waiting for when he gets his license.

Asked about his struggles on Wednesday at the launch of the Target Darts pop-up shop in Manchester city centre, he said: “I did do a theory the other week but I didn’t put it on my Instagram. Oh, it was a bad one. It was a bad one. I’ll let you know that.

“When I first started it, I couldn’t pass the hazard and now I can’t pass the theory. So I’m getting the questions now, not the hazard.

“Is that holding me back from doing my practical? Yeah. I’m trying. I just want to pass. I just want to pass.

“Like I put up on my Instagram the other week, I’ve got a car and it’s not a Mercedes, so yeah it’s sat there waiting.”

Littler will not have too much time to celebrate as he jets out to Hungary to play in the Hungarian Darts Trophy in Budapest.