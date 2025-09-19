Keely Hodgkinson not happy with World Athletics Championships warm-up situation

Keely Hodgkinson has admitted the unusual warm-up conditions at the World Athletics Championships have added an extra challenge for her in Tokyo.

The Olympic 800m champion took the next step in her chase of a first world title by winning the third heat in one minute 57.53 seconds to book a place in the final alongside training partner Georgia Hunter Bell.

Yoyogi Park, where the warm-up track is located, is not – as is common – next to the stadium, but a drive away. Google Maps estimates it takes six minutes, but the PA news agency understands the commute is actually closer to 15 minutes.

Keely Hodgkinson won her semi-final (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It doesn’t feel good out there,” said two-time world silver medallist Hodgkinson, after emerging fourth-fastest of the semi-finalists.

Pressed further, she explained: “I think the whole warm-up situation, you’re warming up for almost two hours. It can be quite draining, so maybe we will have to look at doing something better come Sunday.

“But other than that, I’m happy to be in (another) world final. That’s an achievement in itself. I’m really happy to do that and be in the picture for another medal, hopefully.”

PA has contacted World Athletics for comment.