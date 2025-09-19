Everton striker Beto expecting different Anfield welcome from his last visit

Everton striker Beto insists he will be respectful to Anfield on his return two months after laying flowers in memory of Diogo Jota on a day when he witnessed first-hand the togetherness of the city’s two clubs.

The Lisbon-born 27-year-old was part of a Toffees delegation which paid their tributes following the shocking news of the death of the Liverpool forward in July.

It was particularly poignant for Beto as Jota was the first person to make contact with him when he secured his move to Everton in August 2023.

“We were not friends, but you know, when you play against Portuguese players and everything, we normally speak a little bit,” said the striker.

“You have Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, these guys, but when I signed for Everton, he (Jota) was the first guy who texted me.

“He just said: ‘I’m happy for you. If you need anything on the city, everything, I can help you, just give me a shout’.

“After every game we played against Liverpool we’d talk a little bit so when Everton showed the interest for me to go to the stadium, I said: ‘I go, I go’ – not just because he was Portuguese and we understand each other but he was a really nice person, humble.

“I saw a togetherness between Everton and Liverpool. Not between clubs, but more between fans, you know?

“A lot of Everton fans were sad because even if he’s a rival, life is more than football.”

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota was the first person to contact Beto when he signed for Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)

Despite being criticised for some of his performances – scoring just 12 goals in 64 Premier League appearances – Beto insists he appreciates the welcome he has received on Merseyside.

Not that he expects that to be extended to him on Saturday.

“I love the Scousers because they are really nice people. All of the Scousers I bump into outside of football and they don’t know I’m a footballer they are really good people.

“With football, it’s different. Sometimes they’re going to dislike you just because you play for the rival.

“Sometimes they say: ‘Beto, you’re s***’, ‘Van Dijk is going to do this to you’, ‘We’re going to batter you guys’, ‘We’re going to do this’.

“If I go to Anfield on a Saturday and they boo me it’s normal. They’re not going to be thinking: ‘Oh, Beto is a good guy because he went to lay flowers for Diogo’. It’s not the same.

“But when it matters, when it was about life, they were there because they are human.

“Of course, I have respect for Diogo and the Liverpool community. I go there to play and to win and I will not try to have any action that shows them disrespect because when I went there, they showed me respect.”

Beto already has a derby goal to his name from last year’s 2-2 draw, memorable for James Tarkowski’s stunning equaliser in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

However, he is not satisfied with his form overall since arriving, especially now he is the first-choice striker following Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s summer exit.

“It is not that I didn’t like my time at Everton, but I didn’t like the way I performed. I feel I could have done more, even if I didn’t have the minutes,” he added.

Beto admits he is not happy with his goalscoring performance since joining the club (David Davies/PA)

“A striker needs to score goals. If I score, I’m a good player, if I don’t score, maybe I’m not so good. It’s the life of a striker.

“It’s OK to get that pressure because it makes me work even harder. I can always improve in terms of performances and goals because last season, from when I started to when I finished, I think I was a different player.

“I improved a lot in terms of goals and my all-around game, so I think I can improve more. I can be better.”