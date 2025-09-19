Defending BJK Cup champions Italy hit back to beat Ukraine and reach final

Italy fought back from a scare to eventually defeat Ukraine 2-1 and earn a chance to defend their title in the Billie Jean King Cup final.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto was first on court in the semi-final in Shenzhen, where a straight-sets 6-2 6-3 loss to Marta Kostyuk left her team with work to do.

Jasmine Paolini then took on Elina Svitolina with no margin for error and after dropping the first set 6-3 she rallied to keep her country in the tournament by taking the following two sets 6-4 6-4.

Paolini returned to the court alongside Sara Errani for the deciding doubles clash, where Kostyuk was joined by Lyudmyla Kichenok and the Italian pair dominated play to prevail 6-2 6-3 and set up a final against the winner of Saturday’s tie between Great Britain and the United States.

Paolini said: “I don’t know how I turned around this match but I did it. I stayed there through all the points, this time I was a bit more lucky than her maybe.

“It’s tennis. It happens. This time I’m happy I stayed there. I tried to find solution to beat her.

“I think she’s a great player, strong player. Every time it’s a fight against her. It wasn’t easy.

“I think the third set was the best set where I played my best tennis through the match. But it was tough, really, really tough.”

Errani and Paolini had to hold their nerve in the second set of their doubles match, where the Ukrainian team threatened to take control and level the scoreline.

Errani said: “Of course I’m really happy. It was a tough match, we started really good but in the second (set) we were 3-1 down, so that was not easy.

“I’m so happy but it was a tough day. Of course, winning these matches always gives you big emotions. I’m really happy to share this moment with the team.”

Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani hit back to win in Shenzhen (Andy Wong/AP)

The Italian team is led by captain Tathiana Garbin, who was proud of the effort of her players in getting a step closer to retaining their title in the tournament.

“It’s an unbelievable moment. The girls show how it is to fight, how it is to give

your heart for your country,” she said.

“I think it’s a historical moment for Italian tennis, not just men. Today, again, they showed how strong they are when they have a dream and they (are) running for the same dream.

“They are building great unity. I’m just lucky to be here and be present with these magnificent girls.”