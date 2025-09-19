Arsenal in major board reshuffle as vice-chairman Tim Lewis departs

Arsenal have announced the surprise departure of vice-chairman Tim Lewis following a major reshuffle of the club’s board.

Lewis, 62, has advised Arsenal’s owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) since 2007 and was the vice-chair for the past two-and-a-half years. Lewis joined the club’s board in 2020.

He played a key role alongside manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta’s £250million summer spending spree and was regarded as a significant figure within the north London club.

Managing director Richard Garlick takes up the role of chief executive officer, while KSE representatives’ Kelly Blaha, Otto Maly, and film producer and director Ben Winston – son of professor Robert Winston – join the club’s board as non-executive directors.

Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke said: “We would like to thank Tim for his continued dedication and commitment to Arsenal in a period of transformational change for the club.

“He has played a pivotal role and ensured we are in a great position to continue to deliver our strategy in our ambition to win major trophies.

“In keeping with our desire to always move forward, we will strengthen our board with some exciting additions who will bring vast experience to the club across a wide range of professions.

“The group know and love Arsenal, and will bring a different skillset and expertise while injecting fresh thinking and energy to support us all to achieve our ambitions.

“We are delighted to promote Rich to CEO after an incredibly successful period as managing director of Arsenal. Rich has made an enormous impact on all fronts as we continue to strive to win major trophies, be financially sustainable and put our supporters at the heart of everything.”