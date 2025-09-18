Thursday’s briefing: Liverpool leave it late again as Harry Kane downs Chelsea

Liverpool again left it late as they got their Champions League campaign off to a winning start while Chelsea became the first English side to lose in Europe this week.

Ange Postecoglou’s wait for his first win goes on after they surrendered a two-goal lead to Swansea in the Carabao Cup.

Van Dijk nods in late for Liverpool

Van Dijk scored in stoppage time to deliver another late win for Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Virgil van Dijk headed home from a corner in stoppage time as Liverpool left it late again to secure a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

Andy Robertson and Mo Salah each bagged in the first six minutes of the contest as Liverpool got off to a flying start, but for the third time in five matches they let a two-goal lead slip courtesy of Marcos Llorente’s double.

Late winners have been a familiar pattern for the Reds this season and Van Dijk proved to be the hero as boss Arne Slot celebrated his 47th birthday with victory.

Robertson told TNT Sports: “I think we need to maybe get back to winning a bit simpler and a bit easier.”

Kane double downs Chelsea

Harry Kane was twice on target for Bayern (Martin Meissner/AP)

Chelsea’s first Champions League appearance for two and a half years ended in defeat after Harry Kane’s double helped seal a 3-1 win for Bayern Munich.

Vincent Kompany’s side clicked into gear midway through the first half and struck twice in seven minutes courtesy of a Trevoh Chalobah own goal and a Kane penalty.

Cole Palmer produced a moment of magic to help get Chelsea back into the contest, but Kane’s second-half finish was enough to earn victory over last season’s Conference League champions.

The Blues were dining at Europe’s top table for the first time since being dumped out by Real Madrid in the 2022-23 season, and will look to bounce back when they welcome Benfica to Stamford Bridge in two weeks’ time.

Ange’s wait for win goes on

Ange Postecoglou’s wait for a win goes on (David Davies/PA)

Championship side Swansea scored twice in stoppage time to stun Nottingham Forest 3-2 and dump them out of the Carabao Cup.

Postecogolou was handed his second straight defeat since taking over from Nuno Espirito Santo following their 3-0 defeat to Arsenal at the weekend.

Forest were on course for a fourth-round tie thanks to Igor Jesus’ first-half double before Cameron Burgess pulled one back. Zan Vipotnik got the Swans on level terms before Burgess snatched victory in the seventh minute of added time.

Postecoglou told BBC Sport: “That’s a game we should have put to bed well before.”

Donnarumma: City my only option

Donnarumma says Manchester City was his only option (Nick Potts/PA)

Gianluigi Donnarumma said Manchester City was always his first choice after Pep Guardiola declared his interest early in the summer.

The Italy goalkeeper completed a £26million deadline-day switch to the Etihad Stadium after being frozen out by Champions League winners Paris St Germain, where he was entering the final year of his contract.

Donnarumma made his debut in Sunday’s 3-0 derby win over Manchester United, where he also made an incredible save to keep out Bryan Mbeumo.

Donnarumma said: “I didn’t hesitate to come here with great joy and great enthusiasm.

“I was very clear. My desire was to come here, that was my first and only option, the only thing I wanted.”

What’s on today?

Newcastle make their return to the Champions League with the visit of LaLiga giants Barcelona, while Kevin De Bruyne returns to the Etihad Stadium with his new side Napoli.