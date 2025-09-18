Throw-ins and corners could be next areas of game to face time limits

Throw-ins and corners could be subject to time limits in future as part of a further clampdown on time-wasting.

Consideration is set to be given to whether countdowns could be trialled for other restarts after early positivity surrounding the introduction of the new eight-second rule for goalkeepers since the start of this season.

Senior figures within football have told the PA news agency that time limits could be the direction of travel in an effort to increase effective playing time and improve the fan experience.

Referees have been counting down the final five seconds on their hand before a goalkeeper must release the ball since the law change in the summer, which followed successful trials in competitions including Premier League 2 last season.

The move has given greater certainty to goalkeepers, opponents and spectators, and may yet be extended to other areas of the game, but trials would be required to iron out the practicalities and see if there are any unintended consequences.

Data published by Stats Perform covering the first 40 Premier League matches of the current season show the ball was in play on average for 54 minutes and 21 seconds, down 133 seconds on the previous campaign.

That has been attributed in some quarters to long throws making a comeback. Any trials of time limits would have to bear in mind the time genuinely needed for a team to reset and still provide the option of teams bringing players forward for a long throw.

Football’s law-making body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), will hold its next annual general meeting in Wales in February.