England boosted by return of Ellie Kildunne for semi-final showdown with France

Ellie Kildunne and Hannah Botterman have returned from injury to bolster England’s bid to reach the World Cup final by toppling France at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

In a major boost for the Red Roses, world player of the year Kildunne is restored at full-back after recovering from the concussion that forced her to miss last weekend’s quarter-final rout of Scotland.

And the pack have also been strengthened with the availability of Botterman, the loosehead prop who has overcome a back spasm in time for the last-four showdown in Bristol.

Helena Rowland and Kelsey Clifford, who crossed twice as Scotland were swept away 40-8, drop to the bench to make room.

Head coach John Mitchell has made two further changes, the starting XV with fly-half Zoe Harrison and second row Abbie Ward promoted after acting as replacements for the quarter-final.

Their selection means Holly Aitchison and Rosie Galligan are given supporting roles for ‘Le Crunch’.

Wing Jess Breach and outside centre Megan Jones continue in the backline as the only players to have started every game, with Mitchell reverting to the same XV that featured against the United States in the tournament opener on August 22.

England have won their last 18 matches against France dating back to 2018, but in their two most recent meetings on home soil they just held off mighty comebacks from their Six Nations rivals.

Hannah Botterman (centre) has recovered from a back injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

They won 38-33 in 2023 and 43-42 in 2025, but on both occasions they crumbled having built impressive leads.

“Ashton Gate set the stage for a strong performance in tough conditions last weekend and the girls are eager to get back out there for the semi-final,” Mitchell said.

“We’ve earned this stage and now we’ve got another chance to earn the right. Our game is working and is the right way. By working together we’ll keep getting better.

“France have faced challenges and that will drive them – we expect it. We don’t need to be perfect, just effective, focused and ready for the fight. We’re excited and ready to hunt them.”

England team: E Kildunne (Harlequins); A Dow (Unattached), M Jones (Trailfinders Women), T Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury), J Breach (Saracens); Z Harrison (Saracens), N Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury); H Botterman (Bristol Bears), A Cokayne (Sale Sharks), M Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury), M Talling (Sale Sharks), A Ward (Bristol Bears), Z Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, capt), S Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning), A Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury).

Replacements: L Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears), K Clifford (Saracens), S Bern (Bristol Bears), R Galligan (Saracens), M Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs), L Packer (Harlequins), H Aitchison (Sale Sharks), H Rowland (Loughborough Lightning).