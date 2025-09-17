My first and only option – Gianluigi Donnarumma on desire to join Man City

Gianluigi Donnarumma has revealed joining Manchester City was always his first choice after learning of manager Pep Guardiola’s interest early in the summer.

The Italy goalkeeper completed a £26million deadline-day switch to the Etihad Stadium after being frozen out by Champions League winners Paris St Germain, where he was entering the final year of his contract.

City’s move for Donnarumma gathered pace after it became clear Ederson would be moving to Fenerbahce after eight years with the club, but the player had been sounded out long before.

Speaking ahead of a likely Champions League debut for City against Napoli on Thursday, Donnarumma said: “Before the summer I knew that City were very interested in me and then the relationship strengthened after the Club World Cup and I knew the coach was pushing for my arrival here, everyone wanted me here.

“That really spurred me on. It gave me such pride to see so such a display of affection from them.

“I didn’t hesitate to come here with great joy and great enthusiasm.

“I was very clear. My desire was to come here, that was my first and only option, the only thing I wanted.

“I thank the manager. To me it is an honour and pride to be here and have him as my coach.

Donnarumma celebrates City’s win in the Manchester derby (Nick Potts/PA)

“I am happy to be here at City and to be part of this fantastic team, this fantastic family, to give so much to these colours and badge. I hope to do it for many more years to come.”

Donnarumma made his City bow in Sunday’s derby victory over Manchester United and this week’s opening league-phase fixture brings him up against his boyhood club.

The 26-year-old made his name with AC Milan before moving on to PSG in 2021 but he originally hails from near Naples and the game is set divide his family’s loyalties.

He said: “It will be a difficult game. The first in the Champions League is always the most complex one.

Pep Guardiola during a press conference (Nick Potts/PA)

“I know Napoli very well, the city very well. I know the coach (Antonio Conte) and some of my Italy team-mates are there. I know it is a great team we are playing against.

“I am every excited about tomorrow’s match, (although) I would be a bit more excited if it were in Naples.

“My mum is having a few issues but I am hoping she is going to be on my side!”

The game also brings an early reunion for City with their former playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who joined Napoli in the summer after a glittering 10-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.

The 34-year-old, whose successes at City included six Premier League titles and the Champions League, appears to have settled in well at his new club, scoring twice in his opening three Serie A games.

Guardiola said: “It’s not a surprise, players at that level adapt so quick. They don’t need much time to adapt and perform well.”

Asked what makes the Belgium midfielder so successful, the City boss said: “His incredible talent, vision, passing, goals in the final third. He is unique.”

Asked if he was looking forward to seeing him, Guardiola replied: “After the game, yes!”