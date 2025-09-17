Man City boss Pep Guardiola not surprised by Kevin De Bruyne’s impact at Napoli

Pep Guardiola is not surprised Kevin De Bruyne appears to have settled quickly at Napoli.

The former Manchester City playmaker joined the Serie A outfit in the summer after a decade at the Etihad Stadium.

The 34-year-old returns to his old stomping ground this week as City host the Italian side in their Champions League opener on Thursday.

City manager Guardiola said: “It’s not a surprise, players at that level adapt so quick. They don’t need much time to adapt and perform well.”

Asked if he was looking forward to seeing De Bruyne, Guardiola said: “After the game, yes!”