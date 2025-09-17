Luke Littler says he has been inspired from watching Ricky Hatton fights

Luke Littler has revealed he has been inspired by late-night viewing of old Ricky Hatton fights.

Boxer Hatton died at the weekend, aged 46, which has seen an outpouring of tributes from across the sporting world.

Littler, 18, was not born when Hatton made his name as a world champion boxer in the mid-2000s, but has since discovered him via watching YouTube videos of his memorable fights with Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Ricky Hatton died at the weekend, aged 46 (Peter Byrne/PA)

“What I do, when I’m bored at night, I just go through old boxing fights and stuff like that, and then my dad was talking about it,” Littler said.

“I watched the fight against Pacquiao and Mayweather where he’s winning it and the ref was splitting it up.

“When we found out, Chris Dobey and Ross Smith both said he was a proper lad.

“I think they said he was at the Matchplay years and years on the run, but I never got the chance to meet him. It is sad.

Hatton was known as a showman and Littler is increasingly becoming the same, orchestrating and toying with the crowd on stage.

He sent Dutch fans into a frenzy of boos on Sunday during the World Series final defeat to Michael van Gerwen by deliberately taking time to drink his water before his throw.

While his on-stage behaviour is usually to get himself fired up, he admits his Amsterdam antics were solely to annoy the partisan crowd.

“Whatever I do on stage, that’s just for myself,” he said. “It gives me a bit of confidence. When I was swilling my water, that was for the fans, it wasn’t for me. I was just trying to get under their skin a bit.

“Whatever I do, it’s for myself. Usually, I don’t take time. Usually, I just want to get on with the game. The crowd were on my back and I just had to try and do something, just had to try and settle myself, and hit that double 10, which I did.”

Littler was speaking at the launch of the Target pop-up store in Manchester, where fans can buy equipment and replica shirts, something that may not have been possible before the teenager took the sport by storm 20 months ago.

“I know myself, I’ve changed the sport in many ways,” he said. “Us players, we do our job on the board and then it impacts on all the fans wanting to buy all our products.

“Obviously it’ll help to expand the sport, but it’ll expand us as players.”

