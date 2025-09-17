Eddie Howe keen for Newcastle to make their mark on Champions League

Eddie Howe has insisted Newcastle are not along for the ride as they embark upon a new Champions League campaign against Barcelona having “failed” two seasons ago.

The Magpies announced their return to the biggest European stage in October 2023 when they took Paris St Germain apart at St James’ Park with a 4-1 victory, which gave them every chance of qualifying for the knockout stage.

Ultimately they did not make it out of the group and that is very much in head coach Howe’s mind as he prepares for a similarly testing fixture in this season’s opener against Hansi Flick’s men on Thursday evening.

He said: “There were a lot of unknowns last time. The focus was always on trying to get through the group stage, but there was a feeling we were experiencing something new.

“We enjoyed it, but ultimately we failed, so this time the resolve is stronger to try and progress, not just to enjoy the experience, but to try to make it a meaningful one.

“We’ve done that historically in the past, learning things and trying to add layers – whether that’s the preparation or whatever – and trying to build on it.”

Howe’s squad has changed significantly since that famous night on Tyneside with five of the 14 men who were involved – Sean Longstaff, Elliot Anderson, Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak and Matt Targett – no longer at the club.

Newcastle celebrated a famous night against Paris St Germain in the Champions League two years ago (Martin Rickett/PA)

Asked if the Magpies are better equipped this time around, the 47-year-old said: “Well, that experience of [the PSG game], the size and magnitude of all the games we played, everything that goes into a Champions League game is different from the Premier League.

“It feels different, the build-up is different. We hadn’t done that before and that experience will help us.

“I think the squad is arguably stronger than it was two years ago. Certainly the squad is different and I will back the quality we have. They are all tough games, tough-looking fixtures and the early games are really important for us to set the foundations.”

Howe will be able to welcome forward Anthony Gordon, who is currently serving a three-game domestic ban, back into the fold, but opposite number Flick has been dealt a significant blow by the absence of injured Spain superstar Lamine Yamal.

Spain superstar Lamine Yamal will miss out for Barcelona (Adam Davy/PA)

That said, his Newcastle counterpart will not allow himself to be lulled into a false sense of security by the teenager’s misfortune on a night which will rekindle memories of the Magpies’ famous 3-2 home win over the same opposition 28 years and a day previously.

Howe said: “For me, it’s a shame he’s not playing. I’m disappointed that we don’t get to see him at his best playing in the game.

“But whoever they play, they’ve got real pace in wide areas, we know that. They’ve got international players that will challenge us in different ways, so I think structurally our team performance has got to be really strong, we’ve got to defend well in wide areas, so we’re looking forward to that battle.”