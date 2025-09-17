Chris Eubank Jr accuses Conor Benn of dirty tactics ahead of grudge rematch

Chris Eubank Jr fired the first shots ahead of his rematch with Conor Benn by accusing his opponent’s team of dirty tricks and “sabotage”.

Eubank Jr, who won their first bout by unanimous decision in April, claimed an ambulance taking him to hospital afterwards was stopped by stooges from promoter Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing team.

The claim was met with derision by Hearn during a press conference which veered between the tense and the childish ahead of their second showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 15.

“They did everything they could to try and destroy me in that last fight,” said Eubank Jr.

“Contract breaches, fines, rehydration clauses, a sabotaged weigh-in, biased commentary and refereeing. The list goes on.

“On fight night they blocked my tream from coming to the stadium for 30 minutes. Then when I arrived security were in front of my car trying to slow me down and make me late.”

“I’ve never heard so much waffle,” snorted Hearn.

“It’s incredible the levels these guys will stoop to,” continued Eubank Jr.

“I finally get into the stadium. I get into my changing room and they are sending idiots to try and disrupt me. I get through that. I go out there and I win the fight.

“Now, after the fight, due to severe dehydration I am in an ambulance and I have to go to hospital.

“I was so dehydrated that one of the toenails on my big toe fell off. I’m in this ambulance and these scumbags blocked that ambulance from leaving the stadium for 20 minutes.

“I’m laying there on a gurney, oxygen mask on and they wouldn’t open the gate to let us leave.

Eubank Jr accused Benn and Eddie Hearn of blocking his ambulance to hospital (Adam Davy/PA)

“If this had been a serious injury that 20 minutes could have been the difference between life and death.

“And while this was happening Conor Benn and Eddie Hearn were in here lying to the media that I had a broken jaw. Bull**** artists of the highest order.”

Benn, accompanied by his father Nigel, wore a Manchester City shirt in memory of Ricky Hatton, who was found dead on Sunday aged 46.

There was also a montage of former world champion Hatton played before the press conference.

But that was where the common human decency ended and the sniping began with the family feud, which began 35 years ago when fathers Chris Eubank Snr and Nigel Benn fought in two epic encounters, showing no signs of thawing.

The rematch, billed as ‘Unfinished Business, was originally due to take place in September but Eubank Jr claimed he would not be ready for that date.

“It’s always hard processing a loss,” said Benn. “It taught me a lot and we are going back to the drawing board.

“Experience was gained and you are going to get a better version of me.”