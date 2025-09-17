Antonio Conte seeks counsel from Kevin De Bruyne ahead of Manchester City return

Napoli coach Antonio Conte has sought advice from Kevin De Bruyne as his team of “students” come up against the “teachers” of Manchester City.

Conte led his side to Serie A glory last season – the club’s second Scudetto in three years – but in terms of the Champions League, he still considers them novices.

Napoli begin their latest campaign in Europe’s elite competition at City, winners in 2023, on Thursday and Conte is leaning on De Bruyne for help.

Kevin De Bruyne acknowledges the Manchester City fans after his final game for the club (Adam Davy/PA)

De Bruyne, the former City playmaker, joined Napoli in the summer after a glorious decade at the Etihad Stadium in which his successes included six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Conte, the former Chelsea and Tottenham boss, said: “It’s always been very careful preparation for every single match, we’re not doing anything particularly different, but I’ve spoken to Kevin. I’ve asked him a few things.

“He’s been a part of this club for 10 years and had a great coach like Pep Guardiola.

“Kevin will be excited to be playing but I’m hoping that after the starting whistle he will find his feet and remember he’s playing for our great Napoli and contribute like he has been doing.”

De Bruyne has started well in Naples, scoring twice in his first three appearances in Serie A.

Yet Conte has no doubt City remain firm favourites for the league phase opener.

He said: “We arrive with great humility having had an amazing year last year and are proud to have that.

“We consider ourselves to be almost like students coming to play against the teachers. I don’t think that’s incorrect to say.

“From our part, there’s definitely a desire to understand and to play against these very powerful and very important clubs to see how we’re progressing.”

While De Bruyne is sure to receive a hero’s welcome from the home crowd, the reception for two other players returning to Manchester could be quite different.

Midfielder Scott McTominay played a starring role in last year’s title win after leaving Manchester United while striker Rasmus Hojlund is on loan from the Old Trafford outfit.

Conte claims he could not believe his luck when Napoli signed McTominary last year.

He said: “I saw great potential in this player and my mind (wondered) why Scott McTominay was not dominant in England.

“When the possibility happened to sign him for Napoli, honestly in the first moment I didn’t believe that it could happen.

“But it happened and now he is enjoying it. We are really, really happy because we are not only talking about a fantastic player but a really good man.”

Hojlund scored on his debut against Fiorentina last weekend.

Conte added: “He has great potential and now it’s up to me to improve him and (help him) to grow and to become a really really top striker.”