Thomas Partey on losing side as Tottenham win on Champions League return

Luiz Junior’s own goal gifted Tottenham a 1-0 home victory over Villarreal on a night when Thomas Partey played before an appearance in court for rape and sexual assault charges.

Thomas Frank’s Spurs claimed three points on their Champions League return after the visiting goalkeeper spilled Lucas Bergvall’s fourth-minute cross in comical fashion, but it was Villarreal team-mate Partey who later took centre stage.

The former Arsenal midfielder was introduced with 12 minutes left to loud boos a month on from his appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court on August 5 – where he was charged with five counts of rape as well as a charge of sexual assault.

Lucas Bergvall’s cross led to Tottenham’s own-goal winner (John Walton/PA)

The lawyer for Partey, Jenny Wiltshire, has previously said he “denies all the charges against him” and he is due in court again on Wednesday morning – a matter of hours after this Champions League tie.

In the end Partey had no decisive say on the fixture as Spurs held on for a fourth victory under Frank despite only one shot on target in front of a low crowd of 54,755.

Tottenham were back in Europe’s elite competition for the first time since a 0-0 draw at home to AC Milan in March 2023 and this time only needed four minutes to score after a 932-day wait.

It was a moment to forget for Luiz Junior, who claimed Bergvall’s cross ahead of Richarlison but allowed the ball to spill out of his grasp and across the line in agonisingly slow fashion.

Spurs boss Frank – in his maiden Champions League fixture – almost turned away before he realised that he could celebrate.

Thomas Frank made a winning start in the Champions League (John Walton/PA)

It capped a bright opening few minutes for Tottenham as home debutant Xavi Simons drilled over, but Villarreal soon started to cause problems.

Ex-Arsenal attacker Nicolas Pepe blocked out boos to cut inside Cristian Romero and sent a shot wide via a touch by Micky van de Ven.

Pepe then picked out Tajon Buchanan, who fired off target from a promising position.

Referee Rade Obrenovic took centre stage soon after with four yellow cards in quick succession but amidst the flurry of bookings, Pape Sarr had a low strike saved by Luiz Junior and Richarlison had a penalty appeal waved away.

Pape Gueye had barged into the Spurs forward but avoided punishment, as he did again after an accidental handball in the 42nd minute.

Tottenham squandered two more openings before half-time as Xavi and Richarlison sent efforts wide and Villarreal returned with better intent.

Not long after Partey warmed up for the first time to loud boos, Juan Foyth headed wide before Pepe fired off target.

Spurs were being punished for sloppiness in possession and Xavi was fortunate in the 66th minute when he caught Pepe but referee Obrenovic ignored Villarreal protests about a potential second yellow card and instead booked away boss Marcelino.

Xavi had another close shave when he brought down Ilias Akhomach inside the area before Partey was sent on in the 78th minute.

A flurry of chants about the former Arsenal midfielder followed but it was another player once of the red side of north London that almost produced the leveller.

Micky van de Ven brought down Georges Mikautadze on the edge of the penalty area – a foul which may have been worth of a red card – and Pepe curled the subsequent free-kick from 20 yards inches wide.

Three minutes were added but Tottenham held on to make it four wins out of six under new boss Frank.