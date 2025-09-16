Tampa Bay Buccaneers claim last-gasp win over Houston Texans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored in the dying seconds to overcome the Houston Texans 20-19.

The Buccaneers found themselves against the wall late on when Nick Chubb broke through Tampa Bay’s defence to find the end zone on a 25-yard run and put the Texans up by five points with just over two minutes remaining.

However, Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield was able to lead an 11-play, 80-yard drive downfield, which was capped off by a two-yard, game-clinching touchdown run for Rachaad White with just six seconds left on the clock.

Mayfield finished with 216 passing yards and two touchdowns as the Buccaneers improved to a 2-0 record to start the season.

The Los Angeles Chargers also remain undefeated this season after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 20-9.

Las Vegas proved to be their own worst enemy as quarterback Geno Smith gave up three interceptions without finding the end zone.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert tallied two touchdowns and 246 yards through the air in the 11-point win.