Silverstone returns as Formula One confirms six-race sprint line-up for 2026

The British Grand Prix will stage a sprint race next year after Formula One bosses revealed the six-round schedule for 2026.

Shanghai, Miami, Montreal, Zandvoort and Singapore will also host the shortened-format race.

Silverstone staged F1’s first ever sprint race in 2021 but has not been on the schedule since. Next year’s British Grand Prix, one of 24 rounds on the calendar, will take place across the first weekend of July.

F1 chiefs are currently in discussions with the FIA and the grid’s teams and drivers about expanding the sprint roster – possibly to as many as 12 – from 2027, with data from last year indicating TV viewership was on average 10 per cent greater than a non-sprint weekend.

The format could also be tinkered, with reverse grids mooted as an idea.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali said: “The F1 sprint has continued to grow in positive impact and popularity since it was introduced in 2021.

“With four competitive sessions rather than two during a conventional Grand Prix weekend, F1 sprint events offer more action each day for our fans, broadcast partners, and for the promoters – driving increased attendance and viewership.

“The 2026 season will usher in a new era of regulations, so having three new sprint venues (Montreal, Zandvoort and Singapore) will only add to the drama on track.”