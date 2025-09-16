Pretty cool – Jacob Bethell embraces spotlight as youngest England men captain

Jacob Bethell is ready to embrace the “pretty cool” honour of becoming the youngest man to captain England when he takes the next step of his rapid ascent in Ireland.

The 21-year-old only made his international debut last September but has already been fast-tracked as Harry Brook’s stand-in in Malahide, taking charge of three T20s in the next five days.

In doing so he takes one of the longest standing records in the game, edging out Monty Bowden who led England at the age of 23 back in 1889.

Bethell has become one of the most talked-about talents in the country but handles his new-found position in the limelight with a natural ease.

Addressing his first media conference with a permanent grin, he said: “The feeling is excitement and there’s a few nerves kicking around.

“It’s pretty cool. I saw a post the other day on the one-year anniversary (of his first appearance). I still remember that game at Southampton.

“Looking on a year from then, I’m pretty proud of what I’ve done in a year and pleased I’ve been given this opportunity.

“It shows I’ve got a bit of backing in terms of me as a character, not just me as a cricketer. I’ve loved every minute so far.”