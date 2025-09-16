No excuses – Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith misses out on world 400m final

Olympic 400m silver medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith offered “no excuses” after he was eliminated in the semi-finals of the World Championships in Tokyo.

The 30-year-old, who was also runner-up at the 2023 worlds, had the third-quickest reaction time and moved up to third position before fading on the final stretch, finishing sixth in 44.95s.

Hudson-Smith revealed he had felt something in his hip following Sunday’s heats, but refused to confirm whether that was a problem on Tuesday.

“It was just one of those days. It happens. That’s it really, no excuses,” he told the BBC.

Pressed further about his hip, the Wolverhampton athlete responded: “I am out here to run. There is no excuses, you just have to do what you have got to do, that’s it.

“It is just a race. I executed it to the best of my ability and that is all that matters. I am going to take some time out and re-evaluate a lot of things and go from there.”

Hudson-Smith was the last British hope for a finalist after Charlie Dobson and Samuel Reardon were also unable to qualify from their respective heats.

Samuel Reardon (centre) during his semi-final (Martin RIckett/PA)

The latter sparked even more concern about this weekend’s 4x400m relay after sharing concerns about his hamstring.

“It wasn’t what I was hoping for – I can say that definitely,” Reardon said. “I thought I could compete and push for something better.

“But I think the delay at the start (to check on a false start) didn’t really help, especially with the injuries I’ve had this year. After the first 50m I just felt the tightening of my hamstring and pain.

“I think, looking at our performances this year, we could definitely challenge for gold if we’re at our best, but today has shown that we’re not at our best.

“So we’ll go again, the team will definitely be out there on Saturday and hopefully we can push for the medal.”

Charlie Dobson acknowledged he “did not run well” (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Britons are hoping to at least replicate the men’s 4×400 relay medals Team GB collected at the previous world championships in 2023 and last summer’s Olympics, but injury concerns could now dent their expectations.

Dobson confirmed he was feeling fit, but said: “That wasn’t me out there. I don’t know what I did. I did not run well, to be honest.

“We’ll have to see what happens on the weekend for (the relays). I think maybe it’s a bit early to work that one out right now and make any predictions.”

There was a silver lining in the form of Amber Anning, the world 400m indoors champion, who qualified for the women’s 400m final second-fastest from her heat and overall in a season-best 49.38s.

Amber Anning of Great Britain following the women’s 400m semi-final (Martin Rickett/PA)

Only American Olympic 400m hurdles champion Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone was quicker, crossing the finish line in a world-leading 48.29s for a personal best and new national record.

“I felt like that’s the most confident I’ve been all season,” Anning said.

“There’s no thoughts (about the final), just running. This is the last one. This is what I’ve been training for all year.

“I want a medal. I feel like I am capable of getting on that podium as much as everyone else, so it’s just about who wants it the most.”

Max Burgin and Ben Pattison both qualified for the 800m semi-finals, Burgin fastest from his heat in 1:44.73, and Pattison second from heat three in 1:46.51.