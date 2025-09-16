Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk urges Alexander Isak to embrace pressure

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk accepts British record signing Alexander Isak’s transfer fee creates its own pressure but he told the £125million striker to enjoy being the team’s new number nine.

Van Dijk, speaking with a degree of experience having moved to Anfield in January 2018 for a then world-record £75m fee for a defender, said players had no influence over the cost of transfers so it was not a subject for discussion within the dressing room.

“Obviously it comes with the price tag and the price tag we have no control over,” said the Netherlands international.

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak during a training session (Peter Byrne\PA)

“I totally understand from the outside world there will always be talk about that and that creates a pressure but it’s down to him. With us, we don’t speak about those things.

“We want to perform, we want to show we have the quality to play on the highest level, to play for Liverpool and in the Champions League, for him to hopefully score a lot of goals and that’s it.

“Just work hard, enjoy being the number nine for Liverpool, be important for the group with goals, assists, link-up play, help others. That is the only thing you can have an influence on.

“Obviously he is a clinical finisher: if you look at his finishing skills, left, right, top corners, he is a complete striker and same you can say for Hugo (Ekitike).

“They are a little bit different but not so much, they are both so comfortable on the ball, both are a handful and it is good they are on my side.”

Isak is set for his Liverpool debut at home to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday after completing a deadline-day move from Newcastle.

The Swede was left out of Sunday’s win at Burnley for extra training sessions as he had missed all of pre-season due to his dispute with Newcastle over his right to leave.

Head coach Arne Slot is still building him up gradually but will not hold him back any longer with anticipation growing over his debut.

“There is definitely a chance because he is in the squad, then there is a chance to play,” said the Dutchman.

Liverpool’s Alexander Isak is building up his fitness (PA)

“Normally I would say 99.9 per cent sure but I can say it is 100 per cent sure he will not play 90 minutes.

“It is already a Champions League game to look forward to but if people look forward to his playing time that could mean that could happen tomorrow as well.”

Two seasons ago Isak scored one goal (against Paris St Germain) in five Champions League appearances for Newcastle but has just four goals in 26 European club appearances.

But when asked what Isak’s biggest challenge would be fitting in at Liverpool, Slot replied he did not think it would be scoring goals.

“Getting fit. Getting fit after missing four months of proper team sessions,” he added.

“He doesn’t have to prove to anyone he is good enough to play in the Premier League because that is what he has proven already at Newcastle.

“The main challenge he has is to become so fit that he is first of all ready to do what he did last season.

“So the moment he is fit, match fit, can play 90, and then the next step is playing three times in a week 90 minutes and then the next step is going one step further in terms of pressing.

“And that is what he has to do; scoring goals and doing special things in attack is something he will 100 per cent do.”