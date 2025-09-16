England counting on pyjamas and pampering ahead of ‘Le Crunch’ – Rosie Galligan

Rosie Galligan has revealed that England plan to hold a “pamper night” to bring the squad closer together ahead of Saturday’s World Cup semi-final against France at Ashton Gate.

The Red Roses enter ‘Le Crunch’ as red-hot favourites but, mindful of the “war” to come, they will switch off from rugby during an evening of self-indulgence at their team hotel in Bristol.

“We’re actually having a pamper night on Wednesday where we’re all bringing our own face masks and wearing pyjamas down to our team room to watch a film together,” Galligan said.

“It’s those moments that really bond us and bring us together so that when we’re on the field, we’re in a war together.”

Rosie Galligan will be back in more familiar mode come Saturday (Brett Phibbs/PA)

England have won their last 18 matches against France dating back to 2018, but in their last two meetings on home soil they just held off mighty comebacks from their Six Nations rivals.

They won 38-33 in 2023 and 43-42 in 2025, but on both occasions they crumbled having built impressive leads.

“Le Crunch is the best and it’s probably similar for the French. When you go away, that’s when it’s really special,” second-row Galligan said.

“It’s always quite a hostile environment when we go over to France and likewise when the French come here. It seems to be that they come alive and they always want to beat us on home soil.

“It’s just another rugby game, but that French-English rivalry is something you don’t take for granted.”