Virgil van Dijk approves of Arne Slot’s attacking intent at Liverpool

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot’s attacking intent has got the seal of approval from captain Virgil van Dijk.

A fourth successive win – all coming from goals after the 83rd minute – was secured at Burnley courtesy of Mohamed Salah’s penalty in the fifth minute of added time on Sunday.

It was achieved with a forward line of Salah and Cody Gakpo plus late additions Federico Chiesa, a 72nd-minute substitute for Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Rio Ngumoha, both introduced after Lesley Ugochukwu’s 84th-minute red card for a second bookable offence.

Before the international break Slot was praised for his intent to win against Arsenal rather than settling for a draw against a title rival and after the Dutchman guided them to the title last season, he has the full backing of his squad.

“The manager knows what he is doing and he has full trust in me and the others at the back,” said Van Dijk.

“At the end of the day, I always say that we defend together and we attack together.

“What I do know is that the additions (in the summer transfer window) that we made, they are quality additions, without a doubt.

Virgil van Dijk is pleased with Liverpool’s new additions (Tim Markland/PA)

“It’s not additions, it’s replacements because we let a lot of quality leave as well, so everyone has a role to play this season.

“You have to be ready and fit and in the best shape for when you are called upon. You have to be in your best form and that is the responsibility that everyone has. Everyone has to push each other.”

British record signing Alexander Isak was absent as he builds up his fitness after missing pre-season with Newcastle but he is set to be involved at home to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“Obviously it was a very difficult time. Negotiations go on behind the scenes and the whole team and everyone connected to the club was very pleased that the deal got done,” added Van Dijk.

Hugo Ekitike has made an impressive start to life at Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Now he’s here, he’s a part of the family and it is time for him to be as fit as he can as quickly as possible, and be important for us with goals, with assists, with link-up play and with what Hugo (Ekitike) has already been showing and doing, pushing each other and bringing us to the next level.”

During the transfer saga surrounding the Sweden international – who said there was a breakdown in trust with Newcastle over the intentions he claimed he had outlined to the club last season – a video clip kept doing the rounds on social media showing Isak speaking to Van Dijk privately after Newcastle’s Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool.

However, Van Dijk refused to say what the pair had discussed, although his reluctance to divulge details suggested it was not idle small talk.

“I’m not telling you. Maybe in two years’ time or three years’ time, I will tell you,” he said, laughing.