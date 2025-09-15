Scottie Scheffler claims sixth Tour win of the year at Procore Championship

World number one Scottie Scheffler scored a cool five-under 67 on Sunday to claim a 19th PGA Tour victory at the Procore Championship in Napa, California.

The American was neck-and-neck with compatriot Ben Griffin for much of the final round, splitting six birdies with one bogey to finish his tournament on 19 under.

Scheffler’s score proved to be just enough for a sixth Tour win of the year when Griffin three-putted the par-five 18th to finish one shot back.

Reflecting on a tournament in which he seemed to get better as play went on, Scheffler said: “I knew I was going to have to have another really good day. I was chasing down some pretty talented guys on the leaderboard.

“Fortunate to be the winner this week.”

Scheffler added that the tournament provided an ideal warm-up for the American team ahead of the Ryder Cup.

“I think we’re all excited for the Ryder Cup to get here,” he said.

“This was a big step for us, getting all the guys together for this tournament to stay sharp and get ready.

“I’m excited to get it started.”

Ireland’s Seamus Power led the way for the Brits as he finished on four under, one ahead of England’s David Skinns.