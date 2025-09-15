Manchester will honour Ricky Hatton, says mayor Andy Burnham

Manchester will work to honour Ricky Hatton properly, its mayor Andy Burnham has said.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed on Sunday that Hatton, 46, had been found dead at his home in Hyde. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Hatton’s death has drawn tributes from across the sporting world and Burnham says thought will now be given to how the city can best honour his memory.

Burnham wrote on X that it was “hard to take in” Hatton’s death, and added: “Ricky was much loved by so many in Greater Manchester. He was the kind of person who would always turn up for people, supporting so many causes.

“He made us smile and made us proud. We will find a way of honouring him properly. Rest in peace, Champ.”

Hatton enjoyed arguably the greatest moment of his career in his home city, when he beat Kostya Tszyu for the IBF welterweight title at the Manchester Arena in 2005.

Tributes including flowers and replica shirts of Hatton’s beloved Manchester City were laid outside Hatton’s home in Hyde on Monday morning as the region started to come to terms with the loss of one of its greatest sporting stars.

Tributes were left outside Ricky Hatton’s home on Monday (Danny Lawson/PA)

Another of Hatton’s opponents, Manny Pacquiao, offered his condolences.

Pacquiao, who beat Hatton in 2009, posted on Instagram: “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ricky Hatton.

“He was not only a great fighter inside the ring but also a brave and kind man in life.

“We shared unforgettable moments in boxing history and I will always honor the respect and sportsmanship he showed. Ricky fought bravely, not just in the ring, but in his journey through life.

Players and spectators pay tribute to Ricky Hatton at Sunday’s Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

“He truly had a good fight, and we are all blessed to have been part of his wonderful journey.

“My prayers and deepest condolences go out to the Hatton family and all his loved ones. May the Lord give you strength and comfort in this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

A minute’s applause was held before Sunday’s Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium in memory of Hatton.

City midfielder Phil Foden told Sky Sports before the match: “My heart obviously goes out to his family, at this hard time.

“Obviously to hear the news just before a big game is devastating. I’m sure he would have been here today as well, supporting us. Today is for him and we’re going to try to get the win and do the best we can for him.”