Jeremy Doku celebrates baptism after starring in Manchester City’s derby win

Jeremy Doku was delighted by Manchester City’s derby triumph and felt his faith gave him an extra push as the winger knew he was getting baptised after the game against Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola’s men returned from the international break with an emphatic 3-0 victory against the Red Devils, with Phil Foden’s header followed by a second-half brace from Erling Haaland.

Doku provided two assists in an electric display and revealed after the Etihad Stadium triumph that Sunday was always going to be a special day.

“Very happy, of course,” the City winger said. “Three goals, clean sheet in the derby, nice win, so I’m very happy with the performance.

“If I can be honest, today was for me already a victory. Why? Because I knew that after the game today I’m going to baptise myself, I’m going to be baptised.

“Maybe that’s why I felt like I was pushed today. That’s why I’m very happy with the performance as well.”

Doku said “there’s nothing more important to me than faith”, which he openly shares on social media and his recently launched YouTube channel.

“As a Christian, when you get baptised, your old nature, your old sinful nature dies, and you start living with God,” he said. “You resurrect with God, with Jesus Christ.

“You can do that as a kid but normally it’s meant for when you’re older and you really realise what you’re doing, so that’s what I’m going to do today.

“I was already excited before the game because I knew that today is a victory day.”

Doku beamed as he spoke at the Etihad Stadium, where Foden and Haaland provided the telling blows against lacklustre United.

“Erling is a machine,” the Belgium international said. “We know that he’s going to score goals.

“I’m very happy for (Foden). He deserves it. Phil is a lovely guy. I know sometimes he struggles when people criticise him.

“Football is not easy and today he showed again that talent-wise you cannot say a word about him.

“I’m very happy for him, I know his qualities and I know that he will show that to everyone. I have no doubt about him.”

Gianluigi Donnarumma kept a clean sheet on his debut (Nick Potts/PA)

Another team-mate Doku picked out for praise was goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who impressed on his first appearance since completing his £30.4million deadline-day move from Paris St Germain.

“He’s secure,” he said of the Italy shot-stopper. “You know that on the high balls with his length and with his power that he will always come out.

“Today, first game in a derby, three goals and a clean sheet. I’m sure he’s happy with that.

“He’s a top guy. We laugh a lot. He speaks French as well. We’re happy to have him of course.”

Donnarumma arrives at the Etihad Stadium fresh from winning last season’s Champions League, which City kick off this week at home to Napoli.

Kevin De Bruyne faces a swift reunion with Manchester City (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Thursday’s opener means an early return to the north-west for City great Kevin De Bruyne, whose 10-year association with the club came to an end in the summer.

“It’s exciting because a week ago I played with him and now I’m going to play against him,” Doku said of his fellow Belgium international.

“I’m very sure that he’s going to be happy to come back home and play against us. But obviously we’re going to try to win the game for sure.”