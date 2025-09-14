Vuelta a Espana final stage cancelled due to pro-Palestinian protests

The final stage of the Vuelta a Espana had to be cancelled after pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with local police and repeatedly halted cyclists as part of a demonstration against the participation of an Israeli team.

Protesters appeared to throw barricades into the middle of one of the main streets through which the race was due to pass, and barriers were overturned as police attempted to push them back.

The cancellation meant victory for Jonas Vingegaard of Visma-Lease a Bike after what should have been the final stage of the 21-day race in Madrid. Britain’s Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) was third behind runner-up Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

Jonas Vingegaard won the aborted Vuelta a Espana (Manu Fernandez/AP)

In a statement, organisers said: “It is still unknown whether there will be a winning ceremony with the situation as it is, with thousands of protesters filling downtown Madrid. The race has been officially ended and Jonas Vingegaard is the winner.”

Hours earlier, Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez had expressed his admiration for the demonstrators, saying: “Our respect and recognition for the athletes and our admiration for the Spanish people who are mobilising for just causes like Palestine.”

Last week the presence of protesters had led to some racers threatening to withdraw from the event, with the disruption leading to more than 1,000 police officers being deployed on Sunday.

The protests were targeted at the involvement of the Israel-Premier Tech team and related to Israel’s military actions in Gaza during the last two years.