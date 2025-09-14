Ruben Amorim: I won’t change my philosophy, you have to change the man

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has said the club will have to sack him before he changes his philosophy.

Amorim’s side were again exposed as they slumped to a 3-0 defeat in Sunday’s derby against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The loss leaves them with just four points from their opening four Premier League games and, after last season’s 15th-placed finish, the Portuguese remains under considerable pressure to deliver.

Ruben Amorim tasted derby defeat (Nick Potts/PA)

Amorim has won just eight league games as United boss and has refused to vary his tactical approach, regardless of results, since arriving at Old Trafford last November.

“It is not a record we should have at Manchester United,” Amorim said in his post-match press conference. “I accept that but I am not going to change.

“When I want to change my philosophy I will change but, if not, you have to change the man.

“We will talk about that every game we lose. I have played my way and I am going to play my way until I want to change.”

When it was pointed out fans could lose faith in him, Amorim insisted he was feeling the disappointment more than them.

He said: “I understand. That is normal (with) the results. I accept that but I don’t see it that way.

“I see we are doing better but the results don’t show that.

“My message (to fans) is I will do everything. I am always thinking about what is best for the club.

“It is always the same message and the rest is not my decision. (As long as) I am here I will do my best.

“I really want to win games. I am suffering more than them.”

United were competitive in the first half but fell behind to a Phil Foden header after 18 minutes.

City upped the intensity in the second period with Erling Haaland taking charge of proceedings, scoring twice and also hitting the post.

Pep Guardiola, left, was delighted with Erling Haaland, centre, and Phil Foden (Nick Potts/PA)

It was a strong response by City after back-to-back losses prior to the international break.

Manager Pep Guardiola said: “We have to improve but winning games, especially the derby, and seeing the faces of our fans, the joy, the happiness after the game always is better.

“It is just one game but the body language was unbelievable and the spirit really good.”

Haaland had stated before the game that City needed to improve and Guardiola was pleased with his response.

Guardiola said: “Erling has never disappointed us. That’s why he extended the contract for many years. He’s been a special player but we have many of them.”

Phil Foden scores Manchester City’s first goal (Nick Potts/PA)

Guardiola also praised Foden after the England international endured a difficult, injury-affected 2024-25 season.

He said: “We missed him so much last season and we need him so much.

“Hopefully, step-by-step, he can get back to his best and I’m pretty sure (after) a game like today, we going to have the best Phil.”