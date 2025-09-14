Ricky Hatton, a ‘warrior’ adored by the fans, found dead at home aged 46

Ricky Hatton, who rose from a carpet shop in Manchester to win world titles at two different weights and captivate the boxing world, has died at the age of 46.

Hatton, who announced in July that he would return to the ring in a professional bout in Dubai in December, was found dead at his home in Hyde. Greater Manchester Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6.45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Ricky Hatton won fans on both sides of the Atlantic (Nick Potts/PA)

Hatton’s all-action style and down-to-earth demeanour made him one of the most popular fighters on both side of the Atlantic in the first decade of the new century.

Fellow fighters and boxing figures mourned his loss, with fellow former world champion Amir Khan describing him as “a mentor, warrior and one of Britain’s greatest boxers”.

Heavyweight Tyson Fury described Hatton as a “legend”, while his former promoter Frank Warren said he was “deeply saddened” by the news of his death, describing the man he steered to world title glory over Kostya Tszyu in June 2005 as a “modern great”.

Hatton was candid about the mental health issues he faced after he retired from the ring for a second time following an ill-advised comeback attempt against Vyacheslav Senchenko in 2012.

Ricky Hatton claimed a string of sell-out wins in Manchester (Nick Potts/PA)

In an interview on the BBC Radio Four ‘Today’ programme in 2016, he described his struggles with drinking and drugs and revealed he had tried to take his own life several times.

Hatton overcame a fallout with his family and a court case with his former trainer Billy Graham to become a successful trainer, coaching Zhanat Zhakiyanov to a world bantamweight title win in 2017.

Yet it is for his irresistible boxing career that Hatton will be best remembered, with few British fighters past or present able to match his talent or popularity.

After a brief but impressive stint as an amateur, Hatton began his journey to becoming one of the most popular British boxers in history with a victory over Colin McAuley in Widnes in 1997.

Ricky Hatton, right, fought Manny Pacquiao (John Stillwell/PA)

After 21 straight wins he stepped up to beat Jon Thaxton for the British light-welterweight title at Wembley Conference Centre in 2000 and proceeded to make Manchester’s then MEN Arena his own with a series of sell-out defences of his WBU light-welterweight crown.

Hatton’s big breakthrough came in June 2005 when he forced defending champion Tszyu to retire on his stool at the end of their IBF title fight at his home city arena.

His American debut came the following year with a points win over Luis Collazo in Boston, but bigger sights had already been set and the manner of his victory over Mexican great Jose Luis Castillo in Las Vegas in June 2007 stamped his ticket to greatness.

Ricky Hatton’s first professional defeat came against Floyd Mayweather (Peter Byrne/PA).

Increasingly loved by audiences for his fighting style and the hordes of boisterous fans who followed in his wake, Hatton landed a lucrative clash with Floyd Mayweather later that same year and fought bravely before succumbing to his first professional defeat.

Hatton lost little else due to the manner of his loss and further big fights awaited him, but a subsequent meeting with Manny Pacquiao proved a step too far and he announced his retirement after a brutal second-round loss.

His return three years later to fight and lose to Senchenko, an opponent he would have had few issues with in his prime, was the first public admission that he was struggling to cope without the sport.

He took part in a no-scoring exhibition with Mexico’s Marco Antonio Barrera in 2022 and had started training for his bout in Dubai in December.